BUSINESS ANALYTICS: Shape a Successful Career through ITM Navi Mumbai

The scope of business education in India is expanding rapidly with multiple transformations coming into place. ITM Navi Mumbai offers multiple opportunities for you to expand your horizons and dive deep into the best pedagogy for business and management. The accreditations speak of the luminous success of ITM Navi Mumbai. Having been granted 3 Palm ranking in the global B-School survey, ITM Navi Mumbai offers nothing but the best to the students. It has also been accredited 2nd place in Mumbai in Times B-School survey 2018 and it was accorded the 6th rank in top private schools in Mumbai in Times Annual Ranking B-School survey 2020. ITM Navi Mumbai also stood 10th among the private business school in the west zone by outlook survey 2020. Located in the thriving hub of Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, the school offers close exposure to the market and industry.

To cater to the rising demand for business analytics experts in the industry, ITM Navi Mumbai offers a PGDM course in business analytics. This is a comprehensive module that is also AICTE approved. Through industry workshops, the course provides practical exposure to the students. The course also facilitates open access to up-and-coming data analytics tools and certificates. Moreover, students are expected to undergo a 5-month intensive iConnect internship to get a nuanced exposure to the industry’s working. With an average salary accounting for 6 lakh per annum and a record highest CTC of 13.4 lakh per annum, the course definitely opens up a wide area of career growth for students.

The success of the course can be accounted for from the testimonials of the students at ITM Navi Mumbai. Sagar Mhatre, an alumnus of PGDM Business Analytics (Batch 2019-2021) at ITM Navi Mumbai, is now employed as a Data Scientist in Aditya Birla Fashion Retail. He says, “As a student of ITM college, I had met so many Professors who have touched my life with all their heart, soul, mind, and strength. This is the place and the PGDM course of Business Analytics course where I have learned different and advanced technology related to analytics and found the right path for a career. I owe a large part of my development to Dr. Neena Nanda, HOD, and all knowledgeable Professors and Industry experts who visited us and guided us throughout the course. I am sure without them I would not have developed characteristics of humbleness, determination, self-confidence, purposefulness, and commitment.

Today as I live my career in the most demanded field of analytics, I think joining the ITM Business Analytics course was one of my best and right decisions.”

The range of opportunities and global alumni base speaks lengths about the best quality of education delivered at ITM Navi Mumbai.

ITM Navi Mumbai is accepting applications for the upcoming PGDM Batch 2022-24 – APPLY NOW

To know more about ITM Navi Mumbai, Join the ITM Navi Mumbai Official Admission Query Thread 2022-24 and stay updated!

Read More