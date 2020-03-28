Top MBA PGDM Colleges in Kolkata 2020-21

Your Employers would love seeing the name of your College in your Resume.

What is your aim in life? We are pretty sure it revolves somewhere around “making (a lot of) money”, and “business”, and “administration”.

Even if it were not your dream and your aim, the sole purpose of you staring at this list is because your dreams have been killed, and now that you are a graduate, why not finish the MBA already, because literally everybody is doing an MBA and if you fall behind, you are afraid that you would lag behind, and all your aims of making (a lot of) money would come crumbling down like the World Trade Centre on September 11th, 2001.

Now that you have cleared the Common Admission Test or CAT, you are at the stage of frantically searching for reputed colleges where you could spend the next two years of your life without listening to the condescending tone of your parents, or the neighbour next door constantly bragging about how great a job his son landed.

If you are desperately looking for an escape in a college, we are here to help you out.

Top MBA/PGDM colleges in Kolkata:

Indian Institute of Management (IIMC): this is one of the top three IIMs in the entire country, and is an extremely coveted educational institution. At IIM Calcutta, a huge amount of emphasis is laid purely on teamwork which results in the students building a lifelong relationship while they stay inside the premises of the institute. This educational institution is perhaps one of the 86 business schools internationally which has three accreditation from the European Quality Improvement System or the EQUIS, the Association of MBA’s or the AMBA, and the AACSB or the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of business. Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM): this is an autonomous business school which is from the public sector that provides numerous post graduate doctoral and certificate courses in the management field. Admission to this college is done on the basis of an individual’s scores in the national level entrance examinations like XAT, CAT, GMAT, MAT, ATMA, post which the Group Discussion Personal Interview is taken. The institution has a rich faculty, a huge alumni, infrastructure which is state of the art, a rich library and student friendly hostels. Calcutta Business School (CBS): This educational institution is also another autonomous institution that offers post graduate diploma in management courses alongside a dual specialization. This institution is affiliated by the AICTE or the All India Council for Technical Education. This prestigious institution believes in the all round development of the students and hence, holds club activities, and seminars too alongside the routine curriculum. Institute of Engineering and Management (IEM): IEM is built with a sole purpose of providing students a cutting edge into the world of business and management and is trained by prestigious members of the faculty who are themselves specialized in their streams. Alongside the regular studies, the institution also facilitates internships to students to help them understand the real world properly. Praxis Business School: Praxis Business School provides a two year full time residential PG Diploma course in management which is approved by the AICTE or the All India Council of Technical Education. It also provides a PGP course in Data science. The genesis of this institution is desire driven for creating professional individuals who can contribute to the ever dynamic and ever growing economy and hence, this institution rightly presents professionals who are always ‘industry-ready’. St. Xavier’s University Kolkata: SXU Kolkata is one of the member colleges of the XAMI or the Xavier Association of Management Institutions which offer a full time MBA which is residential in nature. The course spreads up to two years and four semesters, with specializations in the field of Human Resource (HR), Finance, Systems and Operations and Marketing. This institution believes in upbringing students who are committed, service oriented, compassionate and have a competent nature.

