BPSSC Steno ASI and Excise SI Cut-off 2019 Released on bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check for more details here

BPSSC Steno ASI and Excise SI Cut-off 2019

The Bihar Police Sub Ordinate Service Commission conducts examination every year to select the candidates for the post of Steno ASI and Sub Inspector. Minimum Cut off mark will be fixed by the Bihar Police Sub Ordinate Service Commission and the candidates who have scored more than the cut off mark will be qualified to go the next level in the selection process.

An official was released by the BPSSC that the cut off mark and the result of the exam has been released in their official website on November 24, 2019. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the cut off mark and result from the website.

Steps to Follow to View Cut Off Mark:

The candidates have to visit the official website of the Bihar Police Sub Ordinate Service Commission, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The candidates will find a link that says “notification” on the home page of the website.

Click on the link will take the candidates to a new page.

The candidates have to fill in the relevant credentials in the login page.

The cut off marks along with the result will be displayed.

The candidates will have to keep a printed copy of the result as it will be considered as proof for the candidates to go to the next selection process.

Selection Process:

Generally, there are 6 steps in the selection of Steno and Sub Inspector by the Bihar Police Sub Ordinate Service Commission.

They are as follows:

Preliminary exam

Main exam

Physical Eligibility Test

Document verification

Medical examination

The candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam will be qualified for the main exam which is a 200-mark examination. The details regarding it will be intimidated soon by BPSSC.

