BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019 Declared on bpssc.bih.nic.in; Check Details here

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019

The joint PT examination results for Joint Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail has been released by the Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC). Candidates appeared in this exam can download their result from the official website of BPSSC.

The section of the candidates were around 20 percent of the candidates applied for the examination. A total of 50000 candidates approximately got selected through the examination for the BPSSC Bihar Police SI 2020 examination.

Candidates qualifying in the prelim’s exam will be able to appear for the mains examination to be held in April or May 2020. A total of 5.86 lakh candidates in total appeared for the BPSSC Bihar Police SI 2020 examination.

The site to get more details on the exam and to check the BPSSC Bihar Police SI result is www.bpssc.bih.nic.in .

BPSSC Bihar Police SI 2019 Cut off:

Sl. No. Category Male Female 1 General 132.2 88 2 EWS 117.6 60 3 BC 125.2 72.6 4 EBC 118.6 60 5 SC 103.8 60 6 ST 116.6 67 7 BC Women – 64.2 8 FFW 60 60

Steps to check BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019:

Visit the official online site of BPSSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019” on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to login into the account.

Your result will get displayed on the screen.

Check and download the BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019.

Take a print of the BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019 for future reference.

The direct link to check the result is here, BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019 – Direct Download Link.

Find the list of rejected application from those applicants who have submitted the form more than once here.

Keep visiting the official website of BPSSC for more updates and timely information on the examination and the further process needs to be done.

Also read, BPSSC Steno ASI and Excise SI Cut-off 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="Bihar Police SI Result 2019 – 2020 BPSSC Sub Inspector Score Card" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GWTFGz8Ac-Y?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

