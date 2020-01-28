HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019 Declared on bpssc.bih.nic.in; Check Details here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019: Candidates can check their result declared on the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

    BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result
    BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019

    The joint PT examination results for Joint Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail has been released by the Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC). Candidates appeared in this exam can download their result from the official website of BPSSC.

    The section of the candidates were around 20 percent of the candidates applied for the examination. A total of 50000 candidates approximately got selected through the examination for the BPSSC Bihar Police SI 2020 examination.

    Candidates qualifying in the prelim’s exam will be able to appear for the mains examination to be held in April or May 2020. A total of 5.86 lakh candidates in total appeared for the BPSSC Bihar Police SI 2020 examination.

    The site to get more details on the exam and to check the BPSSC Bihar Police SI result is www.bpssc.bih.nic.in .

    BPSSC Bihar Police SI 2019 Cut off:

    Sl. No. Category Male Female
    1 General 132.2 88
    2 EWS 117.6 60
    3 BC 125.2 72.6
    4 EBC 118.6 60
    5 SC 103.8 60
    6 ST 116.6 67
    7 BC Women 64.2
    8 FFW 60 60

    Steps to check BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019:

    • Visit the official online site of BPSSC as mentioned above.
    • Click on the “BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019” on the home page.
    • Enter the credentials required to login into the account.
    • Your result will get displayed on the screen.
    • Check and download the BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019.
    • Take a print of the BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019 for future reference.

    The direct link to check the result is here, BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019 – Direct Download Link.

    Find the list of rejected application from those applicants who have submitted the form more than once here.

    Keep visiting the official website of BPSSC for more updates and timely information on the examination and the further process needs to be done.

    Also read, BPSSC Steno ASI and Excise SI Cut-off 2019.

    Read Next

    GGSS Recruitment 2020: Apply for Subject Matter Specialist and Stenographer Posts on mgkvk.in
    GGSS Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for Subject Matter Specialist and Stenographer Posts on mgkvk.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  8 hours ago
    Assam Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: Apply for 919 GDS Posts on appost.in
    Assam Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 919 GDS Posts on the official website, appost.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  8 hours ago
    AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Apply Online for 16207 VRO, ANM and Other Posts on vsws.ap.gov.in
    AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Candidates can apply online for 16207 VRO, ANM and Other Posts on vsws.ap.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  7 hours ago
    Delhi High Court HJS 2020 Admit Card Released on delhihighcourt.nic.in, Direct Link to Download here
    Delhi High Court HJS 2020 Admit Card: Candidates can download the Delhi High Court HJS 2020 admit card released on delhihighcourt.nic.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019 Declared on bpssc.bih.nic.in; Check Details here
    BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2019: Candidates can check their result declared on the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours