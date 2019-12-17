BPSSC SI Admit Card 2019 Released on bpssc.bih.nic.in; Exam on 22nd December

BPSSC SI Admit Card 2019

Candidates who applied for SI, Sergeant and Assistant Superintendent Jail Prelims Examination 2019 for Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC), can now download the admit card from the official website. The official website of BPSSC and there were about 2404 posts of Sub Inspector. The examination for BPSSC SI will be conducted on 22nd December 2019 at Bihar.

Examination Pattern

It is important for the candidates must note the examination pattern before they appear for the examination. Competition is tough and it is better to prepare well for the examination especially when just few days are left for the examination.

The question paper will also consist of 100 questions on General Knowledge and current affairs. The total marks for the question paper will be 200 marks and the duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

It would be mandatory for all the candidate to score minimum of 30% marks to qualify the examination.

Download Admit Card

Candidates must be able to download the admit card through their registered mobile number and the registration number. For the verification purpose, candidates would also need to enter date of birth and Captcha provided.

Candidates must be allowed to enter the examination hall only with the Admit card issued by BPSSC SI along with the valid photo identity proof issued by the government.

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the admit card: –

Candidates can visit the official website www.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

There would be a link for “download Admit card for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant or Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019) in Bihar”

Candidates will get the admit card on the new window by clicking on the above link

It is necessary to download the admit card and take the print out for the future reference.

