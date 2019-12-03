BPSSC SI Admit Card 2019 Published on bpssc.bih.nic.in, Direct Link to Download here

BPSSC SI Admit Card 2019

The Admit Card of prelims exam for the post of Sub Inspector, Sergeant and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) has been released by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC).

Candidates can download their BPSSC Police SI Admit Card 2019 by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below. The credentials required to log in are Registration No / Mobile No and DOB along with Captcha for verification.

BPSSC SI Exam is scheduled to be on 22nd December 2019 (Sunday) across the state at various exam centres of Bihar. For appearing the exam, candidates are advised to carry their BPSSC SI Admit Card along with and a valid photo Id card.

The official website to get more details on the exam and Download BPSSC SI Admit Card 2019 is www.bpssc.bih.nic.in .

Steps to Download BPSSC SI Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of BPSSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “Download Admit Card for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019) in Bihar” link on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new window.

Enter your credentials to log in.

Check and download the BPSSSC SI Admit Card 2019.

Take a print out of the admit card for future use.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, BPSSC SI Admit Card 2019 Download.

Exam Pattern:

The exam will be of 200 marks.

There will be 100 questions on General Knowledge and Current Affairs.

The duration of the test is 2 hours.

Candidates must score a minimum of 30% marks in order to qualify the exam. This recruitment is being held to fulfil the requirement of 2404 vacant posts of Sub Inspector.

