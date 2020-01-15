XAT Result 2020 to be expected by Early 3rd week Jan 2020

XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur will release the XAT 2020 results before the expected date of 31st January 2020. As per recent data from several sources, the results of XAT 2020 can be announced early 3rd Week of January 2020.

The speculation for the early announcement of results could be due to the tentative date for the publication of the shortlisted candidates by XLRI. According to the official website of XLRI, the institute will publish the shortlist for HRM and BM programmes by 31st January 2020.

Though the announcement of shortlisting date is tentative, there is a high possibility of XAT result publication around the third to fourth week of January 2020.

The Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT exam was conducted on 5th January 2020.The official answer key of XAT 2020 was released on 9th January along with the candidate response sheet. Candidates will be able to download their scorecard from the official website of XAT after the publication of results.

How to Download XAT 2020 Scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT- http://www.xatonline.in/

Step 2: Click on the ‘Login’ button on the upper right corner of the Home page.

Step 3: Enter your XAT Id and Password.

Step 4: Submit your login credentials. The page will display your XAT 2020 scorecard.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your scorecard for future references.

Details of XAT 2020 Scorecard

The XAT 2020 Scorecard will contain the following details:

Name and Address of the applicant

Date of Birth and Gender

Date of Exam

XAT ID

The validity of XAT scorecard

Section-wise score percentage

Section-wise score percentile

Overall percentage and percentile

What after XAT 2020 Results?

All applicants will have to wait patiently for the announcement of the shortlisted candidates of their dream college. Colleges accepting XAT score will begin to publish the shortlist for the GD-PI-WAT round soon after the announcement of results. The shortlisted candidates will have to attend the mandatory second stage of the admission process. The second stage of the admission process of all colleges can include:

Group Discussion (GD)

Personal Interview (PI)

Written Ability Test (WAT)

The combined weightage scores of XAT, WAT or GD and PI will constitute the final merit list. Institutes can also add other factors like academic background, gender, work experience into the final weightage component.

The weightage component for XAT score will vary from college to college.

Factors affecting XAT 2020 Shortlist

Several factors can impact the shortlist of an institute. These are:

The total number of applicants appearing for XAT 2020.

The total number of applicants of an institute.

The total number of qualifying candidates.

The difficulty level of the paper.

The intake capacity of the college.

XAT 2020 Highlights

The XAT 2020 exam saw several important changes. These were:

The total duration of the paper was reduced from 3 ½ hours to 3 hours.

There was no sectional time limit but the candidates could move to Part II of the paper only after attempting the first part.

The most notable addition was the introduction of negative marking for unattempted questions. A candidate could leave 8 questions unattempted without fearing the negative marking of 0.10 marks. This might have impacted the attempt of all candidates as there was 0.25 negative marking for each wrong response.

