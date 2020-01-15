UPPSC RO/ARO 2016 exam cancelled; Find Revised Test Date Details on uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO/ARO 2016 exam cancelled

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission – UPPSC has decided to cancel the pre-liminary examination held in year 2016. The decision has been finalised on Tuesday after the three years of paper leak. UPPSC will re-schedule the preliminary examination of review officer/ assistant review officer for year 2016. There were 361 posts released by UPPSC.

According to the official notification, candidates who were absent in the examination will also be permitted to appear in both the papers.

As per the reports, the total of 3.85 lakh candidates registered and around 2.04 lakh had appeared in the exams. The paper was conducted on 27th November 2016 spread across 21 districts.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided to cancel the paper due to the reason of Hindi question paper being leaked with solutions on WhatsApp an hour before the exam time in the second session. And later on, 30th November the FIR was filled in Hazratganj police station after the order of Lucknow court.

The site to get more details on the UPPSC RO/ARO 2016 exam is http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ .

Jagdish who is secretary of UPPSC said, “Following this, CB-CID was entrusted with the task of probing the paper leak episode. The agency submitted a final report in court on September, 2018. However, Special judicial magistrate, CB-CID quashed the report on 01st January 2020 and directed the agency for re-investigation.”

He also added that, “we constituted a two-member panel who recommended that re-investigation will lead to postponement of result for an indefinite period, in view of the court order. Therefore, it has been decided to cancel the previous papers and hold re-examination. The candidates who had applied will not be required to apply again and those who have registered can take the examination again.”

Candidates recommended to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for the latest updates regarding the examination and recruitment process.

