IGNOU Admission 2020: Last Date to Apply Extended till 31st January @ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University is one of the biggest and most reputed educational institutions of India. Offering students an opportunity to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate level courses in a wide range of specialisations, Indira Gandhi National Open University plays an extremely crucial role in the higher education system of the country.

Every year hundreds of thousands of students apply for admission to the various courses offered by the university through the official website @ www.ignou.ac.in. There is now an extremely urgent bit of information for all the candidates seeking admission into various courses offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

As per the latest notification published on the IGNOU’s official website, the last date for online registrations for admission into various courses offered by IGNOU has now been extended. This date has now been extended to 31st January 2020. So, the students can log-on to the official website of the university and complete their registrations.

It is advisable that the online admission process should be completed by the students as soon as possible because further extensions may not be provided.

Once the registration process has been completed, students must refer to the university website periodically for updated information regarding the commencement of the program. There are various courses that can be pursued online as well as offline according to the preferences of the students.

It is advisable that the students who will be applying for admission into IGNOU for the first time to check the availability of the program before starting their applications. The details for the available programmes will be mentioned on the home page of the website under the available programmes tab.

Every detail related to the admission has been mentioned here. Students must carefully go through the details like fees, admission criteria, course duration, course curriculum etc. mentioned here.

It is pertinent to mention here that the scheme for exemption of the fees for the students from the SC and ST category will be applicable to the admission cycle for the January 2020 intake. This scheme will be applicable for all academic programs at all levels, including: –

Diploma Level (Advanced, undergraduate, and postgraduate) and other programs that are not part of any present undergraduate and postgraduate level academic program.

Bachelor Preparatory program

Freshly registered in BDP

Freshly registered students in BTS, BLIS, BSW, and BCA.

