JEE Main April 2020 Application Form to begin from 7th Feb on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main April 2020 Application Form

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2020 application process for April examination will begin soon by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who are interested to appear for the JEE Main 2020 April examination can register themselves on the official website of JEE Main 2020.

The registration process for JEE Main 2020 April session will begin form 7th February 2020. Those students who have not appeared in January 2020 examination or those who have appeared and want a better score can register for the April 2020 examination.

The cut off for JEE Advanced 2020 will go around 90 percentiles, students with NTA score of around 95 percentiles also need to re-appear for the examination and aim at improving their NTA score. The final selection of the applicants will be as per the JEE Main 2020 rank.

The official website to get more details on the examination and to apply for JEE Main 2020 April session is www.jeemain.nta.nic.in .

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2020 April examination:

Visit the official site of JEE Main as mentioned above.

Click on the “JEE Main 2020 April exam” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to create the login.

Fill the information asked on the application form.

Submit and take a print of the submitted application form.

The cut off percentile of NITs for the respective ranks were recorded at about 98 percentile NTA score in JEE Main 2020. The percentile cut off may vary and the numbers given are estimated based on previous year trends.

The ranking criteria is as follows:

The better NTA scores of the two would be picked for calculating the JEE Main 2020 Rank.

Tie in ranks would be calculated based on the higher value of NTA Score in Mathematics.

If the score in Mathematics ties as well, NTA Score in Physics would be compared.

Finally, the age of the candidate would be considered with older candidate getting higher rank.

Candidates must keep visiting the official website for more updates and timely information on the examination.

