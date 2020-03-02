Why should you pursue an Executive Development Programme from FIIB Delhi?

The Fortune Institute of International Business or FIIB is counted amongst the top Management Institutes in Delhi-NCR. Located in India’s capital New Delhi, the FIIB was established in 1995 to ‘reinvent’ the MBA education in the country.

FIIB has a proven record of producing Next-Gen Managers for both national and international companies. And though the flagship course of FIIB is its 2-year full-time PGDM/MBA, the institute has been able to establish strong relationships with the executives of different organizations through the Executive Education programmes.

FIIB Executive Education

The Executive Programs by FIIB aims to enhance different skill sets of the working professionals/executives. One cannot enrol himself/herself in a 2-year full-time MBA every time the Business trend changes.

FIIB’s Executive Education consists of growth-driven short-term courses that will be beneficial for the participating individual as well as the organization. Professionals of all seniority levels and varied functional roles can take part in the executive programmes.

The Centre for Executive Education (CEE) of Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) Delhi offers both open for all and tailor-made programs for different companies. Each course will facilitate a better understanding of the subjects, concepts, encourages to face and solve real-time challenges. Most importantly, these courses are bound to increase the efficiency level of the participants.

Why should I choose FIIB’s Executive Education?

Wide range of Open and Customized Executive Development Programs.

Programmes designed after consulting Industry experts and leaders.

Eminent Faculty.

Dynamic Learning Environment: Courses encourage Innovation and Creativity.

Skill enhancing, growth-driven courses .

. Contemporary curriculum.

Short-term : Most courses are conducted for 2-3 days.

: Most courses are conducted for 2-3 days. Learning-Centric Pedagogy : A unique fusion of theory and practical knowledge for maximum takeaway.

: A unique fusion of theory and practical knowledge for maximum takeaway. Flexible mode of Training : Both On-campus and off-campus options are available.

: Both On-campus and off-campus options are available. Key focus areas : Critical leadership behaviour, influential mindsets and innovative problem solving that will help the participating organization grow even at times of complex conditions or challenges.

: Critical leadership behaviour, influential mindsets and innovative problem solving that will help the participating organization grow even at times of complex conditions or challenges. Access to a large network of executives.

Impact of FIIB’s Executive Education

As the programs are designed for the holistic development of the professionals, the knowledge of executive education is bound to leave a positive long-lasting impact on the career of the participant.

From the perspective of the participants, many consider “the Executive Education a life-changing experience.” Besides the subject and technical knowledge, the interactive teaching methods involving case studies, discussions and small-group projects will provide an invaluable learning experience.

FIIB Executive Education Courses

The executive programs of FIIB, both Open and customized, are offered under three categories.

Business Strategy & Governance (Negotiation): Learn Business theories and get acquainted with strategic tools to elevate growth in the ever-expanding markets. Leadership and Change Management: The leadership programmes will help the present managers to transform themselves into effective leaders. Human Resource & Coaching: Participants will learn about methods to engage in influential behaviours that will be beneficial for the organization.

To know more about FIIB join, [OFFICIAL] 2020-2022 FIIB Admissions Group and Life @ Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB)

Read More