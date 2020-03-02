Experiential Learning at IMDR

We are told from the time we’re kids that the biggest teacher in life is experience. As management students, we are expected to direct and control people to reach organizational goals. This is where experience is most important. How can you learn to understand, direct & control people by reading about it? An organization is nothing but a group of individuals working together to achieve common goals, and in such a scenario a manager cannot be expected to achieve those goals with definitions of problem-solving or with the 13 steps of strategic planning.

From the day I set foot at IMDR, I was told I would be learning by doing and experiencing. Every aspect of management won’t be explained but will be experienced in some way or the other. Does that mean the theory is not important? Well no, theory forms grounds for understanding what is to be done, while practical exercises help you apply those theories. In the first semester, we had subjects like sociology, psychology, which helps students understand why people behave the way they do. We took psychological tests, case studies, analyzed actual brands to see how concepts of psychology are used in the industry. Every subject can be better understood if you can see and study a corporate example. Even subjects like management processes are difficult to relate to if you don’t understand what happens in an organization. But when you actually sit and make plans with a group of people, you realize the practical difficulties involved in planning and decision making.

Experiential Learning is at the core of the learning process at IMDR. Every subject is taught with the view of ensuring students know where and how to apply it. This is what differentiates IMDRites; they know it because they have experienced it.

