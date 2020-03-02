Calendar for Upcoming FIIB Open Development Programmes; Check Details, Focus areas, Dates and Fees

The Fortune Institute of International Business or FIIB is a premier management institute located in the capital of India, Delhi.

Besides offering full-time MBA degree, FIIB also facilitates contemporary management learning for working executives and professionals. This Executive Education initiative consists of two types of programmes: Executive and Open Programmes.

What are Open Development Programs of FIIB Delhi?

Open Development courses of FIIB Delhi are executive programmes in which anyone from any organization can take part. These executive programmes are based on the ever-changing trends of the management world. The focus remains on the complex and competitive work environment in the fields of Business, Leadership and Human Resources.

The programmes are usually conducted for one or two days and require intense focus.

Benefiting from the expertise of global participants from a wide variety of industries, functional areas, cultures, and geographical regions.

Accreditations of FIIB

AACSB

AICTE- All India Council for Technical Education.

NBA- National Board of Accreditation.

AIU- All India University

Associations

SolBridge International School of Business, South Korea

Burgundy School of Business, France

UniGlobe College, Nepal

University of Arkansas, USA

FIIB Delhi Rankings and Awards

Some of the many awards and rankings of FIIB Delhi include the following.

Best Private Institute for MBA in North India by Eminent Research at India’s Quality Educational Awards 2018-19, Aug 2018.

Best Institute for Business Recruitment in Delhi NCR by Adfactor Media at International Business Achievers Awards & Summit July 2018.

Best Business School in North India by Today Research and Ratings Network at Better India Education Award, June 2018.

Ranked 10th among top PVT. B-Schools in North India by Times Of India.

4th Rank in North India Pvt. B-School by CSR GHRDC Ranking, 2017-18.

Overall 35th Rank among Top 200 B-Schools by Business India, 2017-18.

Upcoming Open Development Programmes of FIIB Delhi

Find the details, dates, focus areas and fees of all upcoming programmes of FIIB Delhi for the 2020 academic year.

1. Design Thinking Workshop Date: 12-13 March 2020

Fee: Rs. 20,000/- per participant + GST

Focus: Methodology, framework, and core principles of Design Thinking and its Application to provide end-to-end customer experiences.

Suitable For: Anyone willing to change their mindset about problem-solving methods. No prerequisites for the workshop except for curiosity and open-mindedness. Suited for all employees who are searching for an alternative plus efficient way to solve business-related problems.

2. ELP-Emerging Leadership Program Date: 23-24 April 2020

Focus: Self Discovery, Personal Effectiveness Assessment, Personal Leadership Style Assessment and Understanding Self, Team, Relationships and Emotional Intelligence aspects.

3. Negotiation for High Yield Business Activity Date: 14-15 May 2020

Focus: Negotiation skills can come handy in both business work and personal life. This short-term application-oriented course helps to develop an effective understanding of the Negotiation theories.

Suitable For: Corporate Professionals

4. Managing Change and Conflicts at the Workplace Date: 18-19 June 2020

Focus: Understanding how to manage change and formulate winning strategies. Emphasis will be on recent trends, practices and how to execute the approaches successfully.

5. Visual Analytics Insights from Data for Clear Thinking Date: 2-3 July 2020

Focus: Enhance clear thinking using emerging trends and deeper data analytics. With the combination of the science of data visualization and decision making, this program will facilitate in developing visual thinking with data using intuitive question and answers approach before reaching a final decision.

6. Developing an Entrepreneurial Mindset Date: 23-24 July 2020

Focus: Developing an Entrepreneurial mindset for facing critical roles and encouraging self-determining action by the employees.

7. Cross-cultural Communication Date: 6-7 August 2020

Focus: Understanding trends of globalization that can breed conflicts, cultural nuances and the means of effective communication in such cross-culture environments. A hands-on course with focus concept discussions and active participation.

8. Design Thinking Workshop Date: 3-4 September 2020

Fee:Rs. 13,500 + GST for each participant.

Focus: Methodology, framework, and core principles of Design Thinking and its Application to provide end-to-end customer experiences.

Suitable For: Anyone willing to change their mindset about problem-solving. No prerequisites for the workshop except for curiosity and open-mindedness. Suited for all employees who are searching for an alternative plus efficient way to solve business-related problems.

9. Emotional Intelligence Date: 17-18 September 2020

Focus: Participants will learn the importance of Emotional Intelligence, its management and advances that will create a happy environment in the organization.

10. Gender sensitization, Sexual harassment at the Workplace Date: 17th October 2020

Focus: With the rising gender insensitivity, and sexual harassment has

Increased, it is important to understand the damages it causes to women and the importance of extreme steps to be taken against the offenders.

11. Mindfulness Date: 27th November 2020

Focus: Understanding the reasons for distressfulness, the impact on mental and physical well-being and how to become resilient. This course will enlighten participants with the scientific and spiritual methods that will help to achieve a happy state.

12. Design Thinking Workshop Date: 3-4 December 2020

Fee:Rs. 13,500 + GST for each participant.

Focus: As per the programme brochure, the focus will on identifying the problems that can be solved through Design Thinking, Building an empathetic understanding, Identifying, analyzing, and defining the messy problems in a better way.

The focus will also be on Building workable prototypes of the solutions and putting them to test.

Discounts

Organizations will get the following discounts for programmes with fee details.

10% discount for nominating 2 or more participants to the program.

20% discount for nominating 4 or more participants to the program.

