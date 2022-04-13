Inside The Atlas SkillTech University Classroom: Batch Profile, Placement Stats & The Journey of Creating Leaders of Tomorrow

ATLAS SkillTech University is a unique platform created to embrace all forms of aspiration to develop a workforce prepared with the skills of the future. With an objective to provide students with 21st-century knowledge and interdisciplinary skills made possible by information technology. Each programme at ATLAS (MBA in Management and Entrepreneurship & MBA in Digital Marketing and Advertising) has its own set of elements, all of which are geared toward the entire development of prospective students. MBA courses at ATLAS Skilltech are interdisciplinary, focusing on business ethics, critical and creative thinking, effective communication, and subject towards knowledge while fostering students’ objectives.

Students enrolled for the MBA in Management and Entrepreneurship can tailor their experience by choosing a major in entrepreneurship, finance, marketing or business analytics. With career guidance from industry mentors, interdisciplinary certificate courses and industry experience as part of the program, ATLAS Skilltech makes a prudent choice in business management studies.

The second discipline they offer is an MBA in Digital Marketing and Advertising. This program is focused on equipping students with tools to develop communication skills and acquire the expertise to work in broadcasting, journalism, advertising and marketing. Through applied learning in projects, on-the-job training and one-on-one mentorship, students can learn about the various facets of marketing and advertising. ATLAS Skilltech provides training in understanding storytelling, design thinking, business analytics, digital marketing tools, semiotics, web design UI/UX, and search engine optimization.

ATLAS MBA programs are also aligned with contemporary modules of learning with certifications like:

Risk Management, Behavioral Finance, Investment Banking etc. for a Major in Finance

Consumer Behaviour, B2B Marketing, Luxury Marketing, Experiential Marketing etc. for a Major in Marketing

Data Entrepreneurship, Fintech Ventures, Policy Analysis, Business Model Innovation etc. for a Major in Entrepreneurship

Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Data Mining, Applied Statistics etc. for a Major in Business Analytics

Strategic Media Buying, Advertising Management, Communication Design, Copywriting etc. for a Major in Advertising

Social Listening and Online Reputation Management, Digital Campaign Planning, Search Marketing, Digital Metrics and KPIs, Marketing Analytics and Integrated Strategy etc. for a Major in Digital Marketing

PR Campaign and Strategic PR, Corporate Communication, Client Servicing, Crisis Communication & PR Case Studies, Effective Writing for PR etc. for Major in Public Relations

The university’s facilities further enhance the effectiveness of these two programs. For instance, the site of the campus itself introduces its students to a workplace environment. Located in Equinox Business Park, there is actual physical proximity to corporate companies allowing the university and its students to capitalize on the concept of ‘Campus within Corporate’.

Atlas SkillTech University is also prepared with the latest online learning tools. Their technological infrastructure is structured around blended learning and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). This allows accessibility of classes across geographical and time boundaries, thereby establishing a cross-disciplinary and far-reaching system. Their technological adeptness also makes life easier for students as most administrative work is also dealt with online.

In their journey so far, they have also demonstrated consistent attention to the growth of their students. Regular webinars with industry professionals have ensured that students interact with experts locally and globally. These included discussion sessions with alumni and a career-readiness program with founding president Dr Indu Shahani. Webinars are also conducted on confidence building, personal branding, soft skills, conflict resolution, strategizing and unpacking job application processes. The organization of various panels that give perspectives from different fields also provides students with a comprehensive worldview. We at PaGaLGuY.com noted the exciting trends from the ATLAS MBA Batch of 2021.

Batch Profile of 2021

Placement Highlights 2021-22

The results of having the support of a robust placement assistance system are evident in their placement reports for 2021 and 2022.

The 2019-2021 Postgraduate Diploma in Management batch saw 100% recruitment with companies like General Mills, Deloitte, LiquiLoans, and ICICI Bank.

The highest package offered was at 12 LPA & the average package was at 7 LPA.

The ongoing PGDM batch of 2020-2022 also has final placements with Nomura, General Mills, HDFC Life, Edelweiss, Carwale, Isprava and LiquiLoans.

There have also been 100% virtual internships with reputed companies as part of the program coursework. The students of PGDM Batch of 2019-21 participated in internships with the Reserve Bank of India, Siemens, KPMG, Mondelez International, Union Roadways Limited, NRB Industrial and Hindustan Unilever, to name a few.

Profiles Offered:

Business Analyst

Data Analyst

Senior Credit Underwriter

Sales Analyst

Product Control Analyst

Research Executive

Consumer Experience

Corporate Communications

Wealth Manager

Senior Manager Finance

Business and Risk Strategist

Customer and Market Intelligence

Learning Executive Associate

Management Trainee

Social Media and Digital Marketer

Instructional Designer

Sales Representative

Ad Operations Manager

Top companies that visited the campus placement were:

Cedar

Anarock

HDFC Life

LiquiLoans

ImmersifAI

Schbang

Edelweiss

Carwale

General Mills

Social Panga

Indiabulls Pharmaceuticals

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.

Nomura

Institute of Risk Management

Crisil

Hurix Digital

Datamatics

India Infoline

ASUS

Curio

upGrad

IDFC First Bank

Isprava

The strong success rate at ATLAS Skilltech University results from a strong foundation built by their founding president, Dr Indu Shahani and the university advisory board comprised of eminent members led by Deepak Parikh of HDFC as the chairman of the board. The counsel of such illustrious leaders has ensured a steady rise of a university where students can thrive.

With its first batch of MBA students graduating and earning lucrative positions, ATLAS Skilltech University has proved that it is experiencing exponential development despite its infancy. This has been made possible by its dynamic curriculum, roots in industry practice and academia, an ever-expanding faculty of eminent specialists, cutting-edge infrastructure; placement agreements with major firms; and an emphasis on outcome-based learning. Atlas SkillTech is establishing the basis for the emergence of competent and efficient professionals with ambitious goals for the future.

