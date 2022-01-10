Why Is NIBM Pune, a Good Management Institute to Be a Part of?

National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), Pune was established in 1969 by the Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India, as an autonomous apex institution for research, training, education and consultancy in bank management. It carries a huge respect in the banking and finance industry.

Their mandate is to play a proactive role as “think-tank” of the banking system. It is the first institution in India to offer a two-year specialization in Banking and Finance Services sector.

NIBM has been certified with ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System Standard, the institute had been AICTE approved in the year 2013.

The institute is located in sylvan surrounding in a picturesque valley within Pune city of Maharashtra. The campus is spread over a 65-acre plot of undulating landscape with a minimum of distraction and pollution. It has its own self-contained campus with complete residential and educational facilities.

Major subjects like Accounting, Statistics, Corporate Finance, Risk Management, Business Strategy, Economics, Marketing Management and Human Resource Management amongst many other subjects are covered at NIBM which helps the students a lot when they start working as banking and finance professionals.

All the activities at NIBM are ‘By the Students, For the Students’. Students are very much involved in all the activities at NIBM which gives them a sense of responsibility, leadership experience, problem solving, critical thinking, responsible communication and many more practical experiences.

The student driven committees play an important role in uplifting the student skills and making them better leaders, team players and good problem solvers. The various committees at NIBM are Alumni Relations Committee, Academic and Professional Development Committee, Admissions Committee and Student Council, Corporate Relations and Placement Committee, Cultural Committee, Entrepreneurship-Cell, Fest Committee, Literary Committee, Media and PR Committee, Mess Committee, Sports Committee

There are various student driven clubs at NIBM, some of which are –

Konsult- the consulting club;

VittArth- the finance club;

VittNivesh- is the investment club;

Utthan- the social welfare club;

AWCN – the animal welfare club.

As the batch size is small with 132 students in one batch it gets easier to get personal attention from the faculty and less competition at placements.

NIBM has a 100% placement record from the time of inception of the institute, with a proud statement of not inflating any of the figures.

The average salary offered at NIBM, as per the official Placement Brochure, available on the website is INR 11.41 Lakh, with the top 50% of the batch getting an average placement of INR 13.35 Lakh and the top 75% of the batch getting an average placement of INR 12.19 Lakh.In this data, there are 8 students who got Pre-Placement Offers from the companies they completed their summer internships with.

Companies such as Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Ernst &Young, Deloitte, Cognizant, KPMG, PWC, Airtel Payments Bank, Accenture, HDFC Bank, HSBC, Axis bank, CRIF, PNB Gilts Ltd, Cognext.AI, Auronova, Aptivaa, Protiviti, LoanTap, CSB bank, Genpact, Edgeverve, RXIL, Surya Software, Godrej, etc.are some amongst the many companies who come for the yearly placements at NIBM,Pune.

Risk Management, Wealth Management, Product Management,Audit Investment Banking, Equity Research, Strategy Data Analytics, Credit Management,Portfolio Management are some of the major profiles offered at NIBM. Major jobs are in the sector of banking, consultancy and financial services.

With a total fee, including Hostel, of just INR 12 Lakh,the ROI offered by the institute is close to 95% for the average figures – that is a feat when compared to several other management institutes offering similar courses in our country.

The institute publishes books, monographs, reports, research papers and journals such as Prajnan, Vinimaya, Bankers Brief and NIBM Vista – for the academic perusal of esteemed banking fraternity, faculties, and research scholars around the country, in addition to the students and alumni of the college.

Awards and recognitions received by NIBM include –

SKOCH Awards for smart governance;

Gold award for skill development of bank executives in the year 2017;

World Achievers Award for outstanding B-school in Banking and Finance at the World Education Summit in the year 2018;

Asia’s Best Leadership Award at the world HRD congress 2018;

Education Leadership Award by ABP news National Education Awards in the year 2019.

To know more about NIBM Pune join, [Official] National Institute of Bank Management [NIBM] PGDM Admission 2022-2024

Read More