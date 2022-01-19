Phenomenally spectacular placement of MDI Murshidabad in COVID times

MDI Murshidabad has effectively established itself as one of the premier management institute in Eastern India in its eight years of existence. The institute is pleased to add another page to its success storey by sharing the Final Placement data for 2020-2022 with MBA aspirants. Despite a challenging year owing to the pandemic, MDI Murshidabad achieved Phenomenally spectacular placement, in record time. This year’s placement season has been graced by an extraordinary reaction from loyal and new recruiters. This is also a reflection of MDI Murshidabad rapid rise to prominence in the sector.

The institute not only received offers from their regular recruiter, i.e. ICICI Bank, PWC, Tech Mahindra, Schneider Electric, Saint Gobain, Digit, SBI Life, SBI General, Linde, TresVista, and others but also saw the jump in new recruiters such as Hexaware, Of Business, Darwin Box, Gyan Dairy, EY, CBRE, Cognizant, TVS Motors, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank, Berger Paints, Newgen Software, Care Ratings, Darashaw, Axis Bank, KPMG, Tredence Analytics, ICICI Prudential AMC, ICICI Prudential Life, Hitachi, Alkem Lab, Gati, Infosys, Tata Capital, Ather Energy among others.

50 companies were part of the placement drive. The institute is widely broadening its corporate ties, as evident from the fact that 34 new recruiters visited the campus. It is gratifying to see this kind of success achieved by the institute.

The average package for the batch increased by more than 24 percent year on year to 11.3 LPA. The median package was 10 LPA, a 25 percent increase over the previous year. Management students at MDI Murshidabad had a variety of professions to pick from, including #BFSI, #IT, #Consulting, #Manufacturing, #FMCG, #Pharma, and #Retail, from about 50 recruiters. A total of 127 offers were made from reputed organizations. The zeal of MDI Murshidabad students to learn, re-learn and unlearn has been successfully rewarded.

Let’s look at a few reasons why MDI Murshidabad apart from the placements:

MDI Murshidabad has attained a global quality standard for business and management education. The institute is a member of the Association of Management Development Institution in South Asia (AMDISA).

The Institute has been attracting new recruiters as every year; newbies are interested in associating with the institute.

The faculty member of MDI Murshidabad add potential value to the learning experience.

The college curriculum is curated in a way to provide a unique combination to achieve managerial experience.

The students at MDI Murshidabad learn management studies on campus and experience the practicality of learning through industry visits, simulation exercises, education excursions, live projects, and more.

CRISIL, a top rating agency, provided A double star rating at the national level and A triple star at the state level to MDI Murshidabad.

Ranked 4th among the B-Schools in the Eastern region of India by Business World.

Graded AA Business School in the Eastern region of India by MBA Universe.

The Institute has a well-furnished campus with all the amenities within the campus.

At last, the institute is a unique establishment that strives to assure effective management solutions to the industry and community.

