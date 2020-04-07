What are the benefits of an MBA in Healthcare Management from Chitkara?

Chitkara University is a prestigious multidisciplinary university in India, with schools in different domains, including Business Management, Engineering, Architecture, Nursing & Healthcare, Pharmacy, Media, Arts & Design, Education, Hospitality, and Applied Sciences.

Chitkara Business School was established in 2008 at its university campus in Patiala, Punjab. The institute is considered one of the most excellent business schools not only in Punjab but also in North India.

Chitkara Business School offers two-year MBA programs in different streams, such as Marketing, Finance & Banking, Healthcare, Health Information Technology, Public Health, and Supply Chain & Logistics.

MBA in Healthcare Management program at Chitkara Business School is a two-year program ensures that its students are equipped with the latest management and business skills that are essential for organizing and regulating healthcare systems.

The school offers this program in collaboration with Fortis Hospital in New Delhi, and with inputs from the collaborator, the curriculum of this program is designed carefully. It employs a comprehensive approach that focuses on all domains of Healthcare, including hospitals, public health and healthcare, pharmaceuticals, healthcare financing, and medical devices.

Furthermore, the program aims to ensure that upon graduating, students must possess the essential functional skills and a deep understanding of multidimensional healthcare systems through various projects, dissertations, and field visits. Thus, with this program, the students can gain a competitive advantage within the Healthcare Sector.

The program can be completed under one of the following two specializations: Health Information Technology Public Health

MBA in Healthcare Management can be completed in six terms, with the first four terms including theory and practical learning as well as examinations and evaluations. The first-year curriculum includes learnings on the fundamentals of management, including Marketing, Finance, Human Resources and Operations as applied to Healthcare settings.

The program also includes an intensive six-months internship at Fortis. Furthermore, students are provided excellent placements opportunities offered after the completion of the two-year, with prestigious organizations, such as Fortis, Max Healthcare, Deloitte, Alchemist, World Health Organization, and Apollo Hospitals.

To be accepted into the program, applicants must fulfill the following criteria:

Completed the Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in any stream from a recognized university. If candidates are appearing in the final year examination, they can apply; however, the candidate must have secured a minimum aggregate score of 50% until the previous year’s examination. The candidate must submit their graduation certificates before September 30, 2020. If they fail to do so, their registration will be canceled. Candidate with compartment in any subject will not be considered. Work experience is not essential for admission. Applicants must have a suitable CAT/MAT/NMAT/XAT 2020/CMAT score and participate in group discussions and personal interviews. Applicants who have not taken any of the aforementioned exams must sit for Chitkara University Test and qualify through group discussions and personal interviews.

The fee structure of the program is as follows:

Semester I INR 105,000 *ERP Fees INR 8000 Career Advancement Services Fees INR 30,000 Semester II INR 140,000 Semester III INR 140,000 Semester IV INR 140,000

* ERP fees are only to be paid once at the time of admission

