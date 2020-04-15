Top MBA colleges in India for Healthcare Management

MBA in healthcare is the most preferred academic option considered by healthcare aspirants. Presently, healthcare is undergoing a huge transformation, offering better opportunities to aspirants to take up different professionals in the industry.

In India, healthcare industry is witnessing a good change, but the major challenge is hiring of experts. Aspirants can find lucrative job opportunities after earning the MBA certificate in healthcare from reputed institute.

Throughout the course, the qualified professional will be able to take up different administrative jobs in healthcare settings, medical interpreter, patient representative, health expert, medical health service manager, etc. In India, the overall healthcare industry is around $35 billion and will reach $75 billion in next few years.

If you are planning to get into healthcare industry, then starting with the MBA course is the best. We now list down top MBA colleges in India for healthcare-

Goa Institute of Management

The Goa Institute of Management offers two-year full time MBA course in healthcare management catering to the increasing corporatisation of healthcare and will provide immense opportunities to the students.

Accredited by NBA and AICTE approved, GIM is among the top 10 management institutes in India. Students here are offered with updated curriculum of the healthcare industry. Students after completing the course are placed in hospitals, healthcare finance, public health and other areas.

Symbiosis Institute of Health Science-

Established in the year 2006, Symbiosis Institute of Health Science is approved by AICTE and is affiliated to Symbiosis International University. The Economic Times currently ranked the institute high among the top 4 colleges offering MBA in Healthcare. The admission for the MBA in healthcare management is given based on score in entrance exam SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test).

Manipal Institute of Management-

Privately run by Manipal University, the Manipal Institute of Management established in 1999, is the leading institute for MBA in Healthcare. Ranked 47th among top Indian Business Schools by Week Magazine, there are multiple level of courses. However, students need to undergo National Level Entrance Exams to seek admission for the respective course.

KJSIMSR- Mumbai-

Ranked 18th in the MBA top college list, KJSIMSR is an autonomous institute offering healthcare management course. The HCM covers updated syllabus of management of the health sector. Furthermore, students get practical knowledge about the healthcare industry. Students will need to Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). Furthermore, shortlisted students will need to appear for the MAH CET Counselling or Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds.

Chitkara University- Punjab

The Chitkara University in Punjab was established in 2010 under Punjab State Legislature. Recognized under the UGC Act, 1956, the university offers 100% placement for healthcare management MBA students. The MBA in Healthcare Management is offered in collaboration with Fortis, is designed to provide students with advanced business management skills required to organize and regulate complex healthcare delivery systems. The admission is based on CAT 2020 / MAT / NMAT / XAT / CMAT Score, followed by group discussions and personal interview.

Final Words-

These are among the best top MBA colleges in India offer healthcare management. Upon completing, the course from any of these institutes will be fruitful for promising career.

