MBA in Human Resource Management at Chitkara Business School (CBS)

The skills of talent scouting and management and developing a strong team of professionals are strategically crucial for managing the talent as well as the workplace culture and environment. An MBA in Human Resource (HR) Management at Chitkara University is a course that allows the interested candidates to gain a deeper understanding of the intricacies of this field.

For any organization to work efficiently and thrive in its respective field, it is imperative that employees are invested in and are happy with the organization. These factors have a significant impact on the overall direction of the company and the accomplishment of its goals and objectives. For successful operation, organizations require performance development systems, career succession planning, and employee development.

HR managers are responsible for these functions. Additionally, they are also in charge of designing compensation of employees; their safety, wellness, and benefits; as well as motivating and training them. Ensuring that people are motivated and engaged in the welfare and development of the organization is crucial to engender and maintain good performance.

Chitkara Business School offers a specialized MBA in HR Management, which includes different subjects, such as planning strategies as well as recruitment and training of employees. The graduates learn to identify talent and find an equilibrium between the requirements of an organization and the potential and actual employees. They also gain a detailed and complete understanding of the niche subjects, including associated objectives and processes and acquire skills to improve the workplace environment and productivity.

Program overview

An MBA in HR Management offered by Chitkara Business Schoolis a full-time,two-year course. The curriculum of the course comprises 8 trimesters requiring 3 months each for completion. The course includes different modules, each of which module has two subjects having 2–3 credits, and each credit requires 18 hours of classroom learning, projects, and assignments.

Each term has 3–4 modules that are designed in consideration with the industry knowledge and requirements. An MBA in HR Management is designed in collaboration with the best HR professionals from various industries.

For graduates to understand the latest HR trends and intricacies, the program curriculum, including short-term training programs, is continually updated. While the first year of the course included theoretical aspects of the program, in the second year, students undergo a 6-month internship for practical experience and hands-on learning.

Eligibility

A Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate score in any stream from a recognized university.

Final year students can apply; however, they must have secured a minimum aggregate score of 50% until the previous year. Candidates must submit their graduation completion certificates by September 30, 2020.

Candidate must not have compartment in any subject.

A suitable CAT/MAT /NMAT /XAT /CMAT score.

Fees

The following table presents the fee structure:

Semester I INR 105,000 ERP Fee INR 8,000 CAS INR 30,000 Semester II INR 140,000 Semester III INR 140,000 Semester IV INR 140,000

ERP and CAS are one-time fees.

Placement and growth opportunities

Many opportunities await graduates having an MBA in HR Management.All industries are in need of assistance in recruiting talent and taking care of the necessary functions before and after hiring candidates for numerous positions at organizations.

HR managers are also required to design and implement various company policies. Graduates can work in various industries as Staffing Director, Technical Recruiter, Employee Relations Manager, Employee Relations Manager, Placement Manager, and Director of HR Training and Development.

