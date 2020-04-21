MBA in Event Management at Chitkara Business School: Prospects & Career Options

The MBA in Event Management program offered by Chitkara Business School intends to allow students to gain insights into the planning, production, and execution of large-scale events. The program focuses on different aspects of event management.

By the time they graduate, students have acquired crucial knowledge and skills related to event planning and designing. The students also learn how to manage artistes, market & package events, and understand different elements of event production. Event production and project management are the two most essential aspects, which also involve creation, execution, and closure of the event.

The students learn and understand the comprehensive and specialized knowledge in planning and managing different types of events. Graduates gain a thorough understanding of different strategies and operations that are crucial to producing a successful event.

The curriculum is structured to ensure that students are aware of practical methods for the supervision and management of an event as key factors of an event, including conceptualization and creation of a visual environment, decor and collateral design, venue layout, branding, and artiste management.

Upon program completion, students acquire a wide range of capabilities for event management from planning and design to execution and closure. A career in event management is a great choice for those who love the thrill of organizing and implementing grand events. Those with excellent planning, marketing, and budgeting skills can thrive in this environment.

Moreover, graduates at Chitkara Business School are taught management, communication, and leadership skills along with the aforementioned essential skills, which makes them stand out among the most people pursuing this career. Furthermore, to ensure that the students are ‘industry-ready,’ they are offered internship and mentorship opportunities, through which they can hone their practicable skills and thrive in this highly competitive industry.

Career Prospects:

Internship

For practical exposure, students are provided an opportunity to acquire in-depth knowledge through an internship program with Wizcraft, which has headquarters in Mumbai and offices in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Visakhapatnam in India as well as international liaison offices worldwide.

Wizcraft is one of the most prominent Communications and Entertainment Companies in India, which has a prestigious clientele that includes brands, such as Lux, Microsoft, IBM, Twitter, Renault, Zee TV, Audi, Viacom 18, GVK, Red Bull, Standard Chartered, E&Y, and Adidas. Students work with the event teams at Wizcraft for on-the-job learning and working on highly popular events of such brands.

Mentorship

The institute also offers a Mentorship Program to its students. Through this program, an industry leader mentors students, which allows students to understand different sides of event management and employ classroom learning to a practical environment. The program also includes lectures from top-of-the-class faculty and industry experts.

After the successful completion of this program, graduates can work in a range of profiles, including Brand Management Professional, Event Creative Director & Designer, Wedding Planner, Client Servicing Manager, Event Planner & Coordinator, Public Relations Officer, Hospitality Manager, Artiste Manager, Corporate Communications Specialist, and Resource Purchase Manager.

