HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 262 Workshop Instructor and Assistant Engineer Post at pscwbonline.gov.in

    Posted on by Vasudha

    WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 262 Workshop Instructor and Assistant Engineer Post at pscwbonline.gov.in

    West Bengal Public Service Commission is a registered body under the aegis of the state government of West Bengal. It handles the duty for organising various recruitment drives periodically according to the vacancies available with different departments, ministries, and undertakings of the West Bengal government.

    Numerous candidates who are interested in government jobs participate in the recruitment campaigns organised by the West Bengal Public Service Commission.

    According to the latest notification published by the West Bengal Public Service Commission, i.e. WPSC Recruitment 2020, applications have been invited from interested candidates for the position of Instructor and Workshop Engineer across various departments of the state government. A

    s per the official notification released on 16th January 2020, the total number of available vacancies is 262. Out of which 244 vacancies pertain to the post of workshop instructor and 18 vacancies pertain to the post of Assistant Engineer.

    The application process should be completed by the candidates by logging-on to official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission @pscwbonline.gov.in. The last date for completion of the online application process for the post of workshop instructor is 5th February 2020 and for the post of Assistant Engineer is 4th February 2020.

    Candidates must, therefore, complete their applications before the cut-off date, so as to avoid any hassles later on. Only those applicants will be considered for the WPSC Recruitment 2020 who have completed their application process before the last date.

    Candidates must apply for either of the available positions only as applying for both the profiles will lead to cancellation of the candidate’s application.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for  WBPSC Recruitment 2019

    Merely meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee an interview for the candidates. The candidates will be selected based on their qualifications as well as performance in the preliminary screening test.

    Age relaxation norms, as specified by central government, will be applicable to the WPSC Recruitment 2020.  Candidates must keep their original educational documents, experience certificates, caste certificates, and other documents ready as the same must be produced when requisitioned by the commission.

    you

    If at any stage of the selection process, it is found that the candidate does not meet the requirements, the candidature can be cancelled at any time.

    FAQs:-

    Question:  Which is the official website for WPSC Recruitment 2020?

    Answer:  official website for WPSC Recruitment 2020 is www.wbpsc.gov.in.

    Question:   How many vacancies are available under WPSC Recruitment 2020?
    Answer:  are a total of 262 vacancies available under WPSC Recruitment 2020.

    Question: When is the last date to complete the online application for WPSC Recruitment 2020?
    Answer:  last date for completion of online application process for the post of workshop instructor is 5th February 2020 and for the post of Assistant Engineer is 4th February 2020.
    Question:  When will be the interview round conducted for shortlisted candidates?
    Answer:  for the interview will be declared later on by the WBPSC.

    1 comment
    1. @262 कार्यशाला प्रशिक्षक और सहायक के लिए आवेदन करें - Top Government Jobs
      […] Source link […]
      in 4 hours

    Read Next

    WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 262 Workshop Instructor and Assistant Engineer Post at pscwbonline.gov.in
    WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 262 Workshop Instructor and Assistant Engineer Post at pscwbonline.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    RBI Assistant 2020: Apply by Today End of the Day on rbi.org.in
    RBI Assistant 2020: Candidates can apply for RBI Assistant 2020 examination by Today End of the Day on rbi.org.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 35 Post at delhimetrorail.com, Check How to Apply
    DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation released notification for 35 Post. Candidates can apply online from official website delhimetrorail.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Result Declared at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in
    Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Result Declared at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, Candidates can download from official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. 
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    Department of School Education West Bengal Recruitment 2020: Check here for Selection Process and more detail
    Department of School Education West Bengal Recruitment 2020. Candidates can check for Eligibility Criteria  and Selection Process
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours