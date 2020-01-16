WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 262 Workshop Instructor and Assistant Engineer Post at pscwbonline.gov.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission is a registered body under the aegis of the state government of West Bengal. It handles the duty for organising various recruitment drives periodically according to the vacancies available with different departments, ministries, and undertakings of the West Bengal government.

Numerous candidates who are interested in government jobs participate in the recruitment campaigns organised by the West Bengal Public Service Commission.

According to the latest notification published by the West Bengal Public Service Commission, i.e. WPSC Recruitment 2020, applications have been invited from interested candidates for the position of Instructor and Workshop Engineer across various departments of the state government. A

s per the official notification released on 16th January 2020, the total number of available vacancies is 262. Out of which 244 vacancies pertain to the post of workshop instructor and 18 vacancies pertain to the post of Assistant Engineer.

The application process should be completed by the candidates by logging-on to official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission @pscwbonline.gov.in. The last date for completion of the online application process for the post of workshop instructor is 5th February 2020 and for the post of Assistant Engineer is 4th February 2020.

Candidates must, therefore, complete their applications before the cut-off date, so as to avoid any hassles later on. Only those applicants will be considered for the WPSC Recruitment 2020 who have completed their application process before the last date.

Candidates must apply for either of the available positions only as applying for both the profiles will lead to cancellation of the candidate’s application.

Merely meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee an interview for the candidates. The candidates will be selected based on their qualifications as well as performance in the preliminary screening test.

Age relaxation norms, as specified by central government, will be applicable to the WPSC Recruitment 2020. Candidates must keep their original educational documents, experience certificates, caste certificates, and other documents ready as the same must be produced when requisitioned by the commission.

If at any stage of the selection process, it is found that the candidate does not meet the requirements, the candidature can be cancelled at any time.

FAQs:-

Question: Which is the official website for WPSC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: official website for WPSC Recruitment 2020 is www.wbpsc.gov.in.

Question: How many vacancies are available under WPSC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: are a total of 262 vacancies available under WPSC Recruitment 2020.

Question: When is the last date to complete the online application for WPSC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: last date for completion of online application process for the post of workshop instructor is 5th February 2020 and for the post of Assistant Engineer is 4th February 2020.

Question: When will be the interview round conducted for shortlisted candidates?

Answer: for the interview will be declared later on by the WBPSC.

