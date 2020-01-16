NEET MDS 2020 Result Declared on natboard.edu.in; Check Category wise Cut Off Scores here

NEET MDS 2020 Result

The NEET MDS Result 2020 has been declared by the National Board of Examination. Candidates appeared in this exam can check their results from the official website of the NEET or NBE.

The result got released on 15th January 2020. The NEET MDS 2020 examination was held on December 20, 2019. The exam was being held across the country at various exam centres.

Candidates can check the NEET MDS 2020 results by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article. The cut-off score for general category, SC/ST/OBC and UR-PWD can be seen below in this article.

The online site of NBE to get more details on the examination and to download the NEET MDS Result 2020 is https://nbe.edu.in/ or https://natboard.edu.in/.

NEET MDS Cut off Scores 2020:

Category Minimum Eligibility Criteria Cut-off score (out of 960) General Category 50th Percentile 286 SC/ST/OBC 40th Percentile 250 UR-PWD 45th Percentile 268

Steps to check NEET MDS Result 2020:

Visit the online site of NBE as mentioned above.

Click on the “NEET MDS Result 2020” link present on the home page of NBE.

You will get redirected to a new result PDF file.

Through the PDF file, candidates can check the result.

Check and download the result on the page.

Candidates can take a print of the result for any future reference.

The direct webpage link to check the result is here, NEET MDS Result 2020 link.

An official notice has been released by the Board, according to which the merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately.

The States/UT will release the final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats as per the decided qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/ Regulations & reservation policy.

Candidates would be able to download the individual scorecard for NEET MDS 2020 examination from the official site by January 18, 2020.

