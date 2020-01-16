IFMR GSB – Interim Placement Report 2020: 90% Students already Placed 17% received PPO’s

The ongoing placement season at the Krea University’s IFMR Graduate School of Business demonstrates robust performance with 90% of the students belonging to the 2018-20 batch receiving job offers by 10th March 2020.

As compared to last year, there has been a 10.5% increase in the average remuneration. This year, the average package has been pegged at Rs. 9.6 Lakhs per annum as compared to 8.67 lakhs per annum last year when the highest package was Rs. 18.8 Lakhs. This trend is noteworthy in the light of the fact that this is only the second batch from Krea University’s IFMR GSB who has been awarded an MBA Degree.

The leading recruiters who are participating in the placement season this year are Temenos, KPMG, Genpact, Federal, Deloitte, E&Y, CRISIL, Credit Suisse, JPMC, Infosys, Sammunati, Philips, Barclays, Accenture, HDFC, Bank of America, Nielsen, Wipro and HCL among others.

Head of the Placement, Career Services and Corporate Relations at Krea University’s IFMR GSB, Prof. Shreenath Ramamurthy said that “Out of total number of 185 students in campus, 32 students received PPOs, 130 students were offered jobs in the campus while 23 students are yet to accept an offer or waiting for the right kind of role or company.”

He further added that “The 10 weeks long Summer Internship, enabled the PPOs in large numbers. It helped corporates evaluate the interns and make early offers to the students as they met their recruitment criteria well.”

IFMR GSB is a preferred destination for recruiters who are looking for candidates for roles in Research Analysis, Credit Rating, Financial Modeling, Wealth Management, Quantitative Finance, Risk Financial Modeling & Research. But this year various new profiles have been offered by recruiters in non-finance domains like Relationship Management, FMCG, Telecom, Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing, Consulting, ITeS, & Media.

It is pertinent to mention that the summer placements also went greatly for the students from the 2017-19 batch. The highest stipend offered to be Rs 1 Lakh and average stipend being Rs. 32,000 for a period of 2 months. The summer placement season saw participation from 45 companies including HSBC Bank, CRISIL, SBI Cap, Radio City, Deloitte, EY, HDFC Bank, J P Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, JLL, REC, Spark Capital, and Federal bank being the prominent names. The highest stipend of Rs. 1 Lakh was offered by Deloitte, Morgan Stanley, and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Applications are currently being accepted for the two-year full-time MBA degree by IFMR GSB with the application form being available online. Working Professional Round applications must be submitted by 4th February 2020, and General Round applications will be accepted till 3rd March 2020. Under the auspices of Krea University, IFMR GSB has been offering the MBA degree since past 4 year batches i.e. 2017-19 onwards. Specializations available include IT, Marketing, Operations, Finance, Strategic Management, and HR. Additional specializations are available Data Sciences (Business Analytics) and Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI).

Merit cum Means and Merit based scholarships are available for deserving students. For more information regarding admissions, candidates can log-on to https://krea.edu.in/ifmrgsb; or send an email at gsb.mbaadmissions@krea.edu.in; or call on the following numbers +91 93601 34757 / 93601 34758. Shortlist for PI and WAT for the Working Professionals Round will be announced in the 2nd or 3rd week of February 2020.

