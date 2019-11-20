WB Police Constable Result 2019 Released Today on wbpolice.gov.in, Get Direct Link here

WB Police Constable Result 2019

The result of the preliminary examination for the post of Constable has been announced by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Candidates appeared in this exam can download their result by visiting the official website.

Candidates qualifying in the written exam will be able to appear for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Measurement Test (PET). The physical standards (height and weight) will be tested by using Electronic Machines.

Candidates qualifying in PETT will be able to appear for PMT which consists of 1600 (Sixteen hundred) meters run within 06 (six) minutes 30 (thirty) seconds. Candidates must have their application number and date of birth in order to check their results.

The official website to download the result and get details on WB Police constable 2019 exam is www.wbpolice.gov.in . Follow the below steps to download the results.

Steps to Download WB Police Constable Result 2019:

Visit the official site of WB Police.

Click on the ‘Result Link’ available on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new page.

Then enter the application number and dob.

Click on login to go into the account.

Check the WB Result for Constable displayed on the screen.

Take a print of the result for future use.

The direct link to download the WB Police Constable Result 2019 is here, WB Police Constable Result Download.

This recruitment exam is being held to intake 8419 candidates WB Police Constable.

Candidates will get selected based on their performance in the below phases:

Preliminary written test,

Physical measurement test,

Physical efficiency test,

Final written test,

Interview,

Verification roll and

Medical exam.

Stay tuned to the WB Police website for more updates and timely information.

