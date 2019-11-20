HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • WB Police Constable Result 2019 Released Today on wbpolice.gov.in, Get Direct Link here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    WB Police Constable Result 2019: Candidates can check the result released today on wbpolice.gov.in.

    WB Police Constable Result 2019
    WB Police Constable Result 2019

    The result of the preliminary examination for the post of Constable has been announced by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Candidates appeared in this exam can download their result by visiting the official website.

    Candidates qualifying in the written exam will be able to appear for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Measurement Test (PET). The physical standards (height and weight) will be tested by using Electronic Machines.

    Candidates qualifying in PETT will be able to appear for PMT which consists of 1600 (Sixteen hundred) meters run within 06 (six) minutes 30 (thirty) seconds. Candidates must have their application number and date of birth in order to check their results.

    The official website to download the result and get details on WB Police constable 2019 exam is www.wbpolice.gov.in . Follow the below steps to download the results.

    Steps to Download WB Police Constable Result 2019:

    • Visit the official site of WB Police.
    • Click on the ‘Result Link’ available on the home page.
    • You will get redirected to a new page.
    • Then enter the application number and dob.
    • Click on login to go into the account.
    • Check the WB Result for Constable displayed on the screen.
    • Take a print of the result for future use.

    The direct link to download the WB Police Constable Result 2019 is here, WB Police Constable Result Download.

    This recruitment exam is being held to intake 8419 candidates WB Police Constable.

    Candidates will get selected based on their performance in the below phases:

    • Preliminary written test,
    • Physical measurement test,
    • Physical efficiency test,
    • Final written test,
    • Interview,
    • Verification roll and
    • Medical exam.

    Stay tuned to the WB Police website for more updates and timely information.

    Also read, WB Police SI Result 2019.

    Read Next

    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  49 minutes ago
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  18 minutes ago
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  7 minutes ago
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details
    CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet Board Exam 2019-20, Central Board of Secondary Education announced, Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 14 minutes
    Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Declared at biharboard.online, Get Direct Link to Download
    Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Bihar school examination board Declared at official website biharboard.online. Candidates can download from their result.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 2 hours