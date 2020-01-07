UPTET 2019 Released Exam Date at updeled.gov.in, Check here for Important Tips

Uttar Pradesh Basic education board would be conducting the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) on 08th January 2020. Candidates who have applied for examination must have downloaded the admit card from the official website. If the admit card has still not been downloaded then candidates should download the admit card as soon as possible.

According to the reports, around 16,34,249 candidates have showed interest in UPTET and have registered themselves. Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 would conduct of two papers that are paper I and Paper II. Candidates who will clear the examination will have to appear for the document verification process.

Important Tips

There are some do’s and don’ts for the UPTET examination which are necessary for the candidates to follow. They are as follows:-

It is mandatory for the candidates to reach the examination venue 45 minutes before the allotted time. Candidates will also benefit from the extra time as they can easily gather the crucial things and papers on time. Candidates should download and take the print out of the admit card as without admit card candidates would not be allowed to enter the examination hall. It is necessary for the candidates to carry admit card, a passport size photo and an identity proof like driving license, pan card, voter ID card or passport along with them. It should be noted that the candidates should carry a black or blue pen in the exam hall. Paper might be cancelled if the candidates write with any other ink. Candidates should also note that Calculator, mobile phones, electronic watch, any paper, pager etc will not be allowed inside the exam hall. The authorities might cancel the candidature if they found out the candidate is violating the rules of the examination.

