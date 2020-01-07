TANCET 2020 Exam Pattern and Tips for the MBA Entrance Exam

TANCET 2020 Exam Pattern

This article is for those candidates who have applied for the TANCET 2020 exam. We tried to give a collaborative study of the eligibility criteria, exam pattern and syllabus so, that it would be helpful for the candidates.

The test is scheduled to be held on 29th February 2020. The TANCET 2020 exam pattern is being specified by the Anna University for admission to MBA colleges. TANCET 2020 is an offline entrance exam conducted in pen-paper mode.

TANCET 2020 Exam Pattern:

The paper consists of 100 MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions).

Each question caries 1- mark.

Maximum time duration given to complete the TANCET exam is 2 hours from 2:30PM to 4:30PM.

There will be 4 options given for every question.

For each correct answer there will be 1 mark added.

Each incorrect answer, there will be 1/3 negative marking.

The TANCET Exam total weightage of marks will be 100.

The official web site to get more details on TANCET 2020 is https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/ .

Questions will be there from Data Analysis, Reading Comprehension Passages, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency and General English.

Every question paper will carry a different format with a unique serial number. The candidate must make sure that they write and shade the serial number on the answer sheet in the appropriate box. The evaluation will be made on the basis, how correctly candidates have filled the given info. So, stay very sure to fill all the information correctly

The exam is conducted for admission to MBA programmes in various colleges of Tamil Nadu.

<noscript><iframe title="TANCET 2020 entrance exam" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dccsynfNvWY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

