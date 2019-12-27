UPTET 2019 New Exam Dates to be Released Soon on updeled.gov.in

The notification has been passed by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, UPBEB informing the postponement of the UP-Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET 2019 which was programmed for December 22, 2019.

The latest exam dates for UPTET 2019 have not been declared as yet. Rumors suggest that that would be published soon. The admit card download has been delayed on the official website.

According to sources, UPBEB officials have verified that the dates have not been finalized as yet. There were rumors online that the UPTET 2019 examination date has been set for January 18 or 19. nevertheless, has not been verified by the officials.

Heads have stated that they are reviewing the calendar of multiple entrance examinations already listed and would accordingly set a date that doesn’t clash with any other examination. Around 1.6 million or 16 lakh candidates have reportedly applied for UPTET 2019 examination.

So, don’t you worry if you were not been able to download the UPTET 2019 admit card through the official link as it has been suspended. The UPBEB would publish fresh UPTET Admit Cards for the rescheduled examination or not is clear at the moment. Candidates are hence prescribed to keep a review on the official website.

The updates on the UPTET examination date and any knowledge concerning the examination shall be soon be given. The UP Basic Education Board has, it is again repeated, not provide new dates for the examination as still.

As per the statics in 2018, around 22 lakh candidates had enrolled for the examination. Of which, 11, 01, 645 arrived for primary level and 5, 71, 416 arrived for the upper primary level examination.

