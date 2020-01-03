UPTET Admit Card 2019 Released at updeled.gov.in, Check here for more Details

UP Basic Education Board is the official examination board that is responsible for conducting the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test.

Any candidate who is interested in working as a teacher at the government schools operating under the control of the UP state government. The UP Basic Education Board conducts the UPTET exam periodically as per the requirements for teachers in the government schools for various subjects.

There is now a pivotal bit of information for the candidates who wish to appear for the UPTET 2019 exam to be conducted on 8th January 2020 across various centres in the city.

As per the official notification that has been released by the UP Basic Education Board, the admit cards for the UPTET 2019 Exam have now been released on the official website. The admit cards have been released on 1st January 2020 on the official website @ www.updeled.gov.in.

Candidates must logon to the official website for UPTET 2019 Exam immediately and download the admit card as soon as possible. It is pertinent to mention here that the candidates need to take a printout of the admit card and bring it along on the day of the examination along with valid id proof.

Any candidates appearing for the UPTET 2019 Exam without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

On 8th January 2020, the UPTET 2019 Exam will be conducted at different centres in two shifts, i.e. morning and afternoon. While the morning shift will run from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, the afternoon shift will commence from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

The UPTET 2019 Exam will comprise of two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who will clear the written part of the UPTET 2019 Exam will be asked to appear for the document verification process.

How to download the UPTET 2019 Admit Card

Log-on to the official website of UPTET 2019 Exam @ www.updeled.gov.in .

Now, on the home page of the website, locate the link for “UPTET Admit Card 2019.”

Now, when prompted, enter the login credentials and click on the submit button.

Now, you will be able to see the admit card on the screen.

Download the admit card for UPTET 2019 and also take a printout to be carried on the day of the exam.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the official website to download the admit card?

Answer: official website to download the admit card is www.updeled.gov.in.

Question: When will be the UPTET 2019 exam conducted?

Answer: UPTET 2019 exam will be conducted on 8th January 2020.

Question: When will the admit card be released for the exam?

Answer: admit card for UPTET 2019 exam has already been released on 1st January 2020.

Question: What will be the timings of the UPTET Exam 2019?

Answer: morning shift of the exam will commence from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and the afternoon shift will commence from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

