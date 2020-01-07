Choosing CSB over other B-Schools

Crescent School of Business, Chennai offers AICTE approved 2 years full-time PGDM programme . It provides students with industry-oriented knowledge rather than bookish knowledge. Everything they teach in CSB is more practical rather than theoretical. A unique offering in CSB is that they offer a customized PGDM programme that the student can choose and customize his/her own specializations according to their choices.

Students of CSB are provided with a special privilege, once they become a student of CSB they will automatically become the member of MADRAS MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION (MMA) where the students will get the opportunity to meet eminent business leaders from various industries and corporates. It also provides global exposure to the students through international study tours and shows how global countries business environment works. All these help the students to know more about the business world. CSB imparts world-class education to students which develops their personality and help them during internships and placements.

-Ackshaya Raja (2019 – 2021)

