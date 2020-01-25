Delhi Nursery Admission 2020 1st List Released on edudel.nic.in, 2nd List to be Out on 12th Feb

Delhi Nursery Admission 2020

Delhi Nursery Admission 2020 first list has been released by the Directorate of Education, DoE. Parents can download the list available on the official website of Directorate of Education, Delhi.

The list got released on 24th January 2020. Those Parents who have applied for the nursery admission of their kids can register their grievances if any with individual schools from January 27 to February 3, 2020.

The second merit list for the general category students to be releasing on 12th February, 2020. The deadline for nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 admission process is March 16, 2020. The academic session will then begin henceforth.

The site to get more details on the admission process and to download the Delhi Nursery Admission 2020 First list is www.edudel.nic.in .

Steps to download Delhi Nursery Admission 2020 First list:

Visit the official website of DOE, Delhi.

Click on the “Delhi Nursery Admission 2020 First list” link on the home page.

Check and download Delhi Nursery Admission 2020 First list.

Take a print of the first list for future reference.

The application process started on November 29, 2019, and closed on December 27, 2019. The application for EWS and CWSN students will commence on January 25, 2020.

The reserved seats in entry-level classes for EWS/DG students is 22% and 3 percent for CWSN.

Only hose can apply for EWS category admission who is residing in Delhi, possessing an address proof and a certificate justifying his income being less than 1 Lakh per annum.

Keep checking the official site of the Directorate of Education to know more about the nursery admission process and other details.

