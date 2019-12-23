UPSSSC 2019 Exam Postponed for Junior Assistants and Computer Operators Post, Check new Dates @upsssc.gov.in

The notification has passed by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) putting forward the details on Sunday for postponement of its exam for junior assistants and computer operators that were scheduled to be carried on December 24 and December 26, respectively.

The exam will be taken on January 4 and January 10, 2020, respectively. And the admit card for the exam was issued on December 20. Though there is no proper clarification from the commission side whether they would issue new admit cards for the exam or the candidates would be allowed to take the exam with the prior provided admit card.

There are around sixteen exams center were the exams shall be carried which included-

In Jhansi,

In Kanpur City,

In Lucknow,

In Mathura,

In Meerut,

In Agra,

In Ayodhya,

In Bareilly,

In Ghaziabad,

In Gorakhpur,

In Moradabad,

In Muzaffarnagar,

In Prayagaraj,

In Saharanpur,

In Seetapur, and also

In Varanasi.

Earlier as per the information by Secretary Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri, It was planned in meting that the Junior Assistant examination to be held on 24 December but now will be carried on 4 January. And the computer operator exam which was to be carried on 26 December shall be taken on 10 January. All the other information about the shifts and centers can be got through the Commission’s website.

The fire of CAB is burning the whole of India especially North and this could be one of the reasons for the postponement of these exams. Though the proper reason behind the postponement is uncleared it can be counted as one of the reasons.

The revolt has affected a lot of exams all over India spoiling a lot of time of students and university. We hope it comes soon to the end. For additional details check the notification and stay updated through our page.

Candidates can get more details through the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Services Recruitment 2019

UPSSSC 2019 Exam Postponed for Junior Assistants and Computer Operators Post, Check new Dates @upsssc.gov.in was last modified:

Read More