IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2019 Score Released, Check Shortlisted List for Interview Rounds @ibps.in

The notification has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS for providing the scores of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale interview rounds.

The scores have been published on ibps.in on December 21 and would be accessible online till December 31, 2019. The respected candidates who have been shortlisted by the selection may verify their scores through the website.

It is to be noted that the scores of the main examination would be added to the interview scores for the final selection list. The marks of the preliminary examination would be included in these scores.

It is also anticipated to publish the IBPS RRB Clerk 2019 results by end of December. Provisionally, the IBPS RRB Office Assistant results may be published by December 31 or the first week of January. The results shall include the list of candidates who have been shortlisted for the examination respectively.

Aside from this IBPS PO Main 2019 results are also anticipated soon. According to till the date trends, IBPS PO Main results are also presumed by end of December or early in January 2020. There is no programmed date for the release of the results. The dates presented are based on the usual time table and pattern followed by IBPS concerning the examination.

Also note that for checking the results candidates have to provide their login credentials like Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) respectively.

Steps to check-

Steps 1- Go to official website www.ibps.in

Step 2-Select the Common Recruitment Process – Score Display of Qualified Candidates asked for the Interview

Step 3-Tab on the link which flashes ‘The List Scores of Candidates shortlisted for Interview of IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II’.

Step 4-Once a new window pops open their provide your login credentials like Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY).

