UPSESSB Interview Date 2019 Announced at upsessb.org, Check here for the Interview Schedule

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) is the designated authority for conducting various recruitment drives every year for the selection of suitable TGT and PGT teachers for various vacancies available across the schools running under the aegis of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

As such, any candidates who are interested in pursuing a teaching career with the government schools in Uttar Pradesh must appear for the entrance exams conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board.

In the year 2016, Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board conducted the PGT 2011 exam on 15th June 2016 and TFT 2011 Exam on 16th to 17th June 2016 across multiple centres in the state.

The admit cards for the aforesaid exams was made available for download on 7th June 2016. While the exam was conducted in 2016, the result took a long time to be declared.

Finally, on 26th June 2018, the TGT 2011 results were declared but the TGT/PGT 2016 Result was finally made available on 26th October 2019 only by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board.

After the result was declared, the candidates were eagerly awaiting the announcement of the interview schedule for the advertised vacancies. Now, finally, there is a crucial piece of information for all the candidates who have qualified the written examination and have been waiting for the announcement of the interview schedule.

As per the newest announcement made by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board, the interview schedule for the available vacancies has been made available on 13th December 2019 on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board i.e. www.upsessb.org.

So, the candidates must log-on to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board and download their interview schedule as soon as possible. All the guidelines and relevant details for the interview are available on the website itself.

UPSESSB TGT PGT Interview Schedule: How to download

Log-on to the official website of UPSESSB @ upsessb.org.

On the home page of the website, links for final results and interview schedule have ben provided.

Candidates must click on the link relevant to the subject they had applied for.

On clicking the link, a new window will open with the details of the interview schedule.

Download and save the PDF file on your computer.

Use “Ctrl + F” to find out your name and roll number in the list.

You must appear for the interview on the designated time and date at the specified venue.

