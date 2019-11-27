Uttar Pradesh UPSESSB TGT Hindi Result 2019 Announced on upsessb.org, Steps to download here

Uttar Pradesh UPSESSB TGT Hindi Result 2019

The notification has been passed by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has announced the result for the recruitment exam carried to hire TGT for Hindi. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at upsessb.org.

There is a total of 3,904 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview. The written exam shall be conveyed on March 8 and 9 across 336 exam centers.

Advertisement- TGT (Advt 01/2016) & PGT (Advt 02/2016).

Important Dates:

Particulars Dates written exam March 8 and 9

Exam Pattern:

The Time Duration of Exam was for2 hours (For Each Question Papers). This exam was administered in two sessions, in the morning & Evening Session. Many Candidates take part in the exam which was carried all over Uttar Pradesh across various centers.

The minimum passing marks for qualifying the exam and eligible for the next selection stage. According to Merit selected aspirants are called for Document verification process.

Candidates have to undergo the following stages:

Written exam- 85% Marks

Personal Interview- 10% Marks

Special Qualification- 5% Marks

Steps to download the Result:

Step 1: Go to the official website, upsessb.org .

Step 2: On the main page, click on ‘Hindi’ under ‘written exam result’

Step 3: Once a PDF will open, check the list

According to the official notification, the final result will consist of both written exam and interview. The score obtained in the written exam will have 85 percent weight while the interview will have 10 percent. The rest 5 percent weight will be given to the qualification of the candidate.

For more details, candidates shall check the official website and keep themselves updated through our page.

