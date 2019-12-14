Rajasthan RPSC PRO Exam 2019 Result Declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps How to Check

Working in a government job is a dream come true for any candidate, and when the profile happens to be that of the Public Relations Officer (PRO) with the Rajasthan Government, the interest increases manifolds.

This year when the application process started for the Rajasthan PRO Recruitment 2019 started on 27th June 2019, the interest from the candidates was so high that thousands of applications were received for the 23 vacancies to be filled under Rajasthan PRO Recruitment 2019 by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

After the application window closed on 26th July 2019, candidates were eagerly waiting for the examination to be conducted on 22nd October 2019.

Now that more than a month has passed since the Rajasthan PRO Exam 2019 was conducted, candidates have been eagerly waiting for the Rajasthan PRO Exam Result 2019.

Finally, there is good news for all the candidates who had appeared for the Rajasthan PRO Exam 2019 on 22nd October 2019.

As per the official notification available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) @ www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in , the final results for the Rajasthan PRO Exam 2019 have now been uploaded.

So, the candidates must log-on to the official website of RPSC and download their results as soon as possible. All the candidates who have scored the qualifying marks in the Rajasthan PRO Exam 2019 will now have to appear for the interview stage, dates for which will be notified later.

Candidates must download and take a printout of their result for the Rajasthan PRO Exam 2019 for future reference. For further updates regarding the recruitment process, candidates must check the official website of the RPSC.

How to download the result for Rajasthan PRO Exam 2019

Log-on to the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Now, towards the left side of the screen, there is a section for the results. Click on the link.

Now, on your screen, links for different available results will be displayed. Click on the link for RPSC PRO Result 2019.

When prompted, enter your login credentials and submit the details.

You can now check your RPSC PRO Result 2019 and merit list on the screen.

Download the file on your computer and take a printout for future reference.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for RPSC Recruitment 2019

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Rajasthan RPSC PRO Exam 2019 Result

Question: Which is the website on which the result for RPSC PRO 2019 Exam has been declared?

Answer: Results have been announced on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Question: When has the result been declared?

Answer: Result for RSPC PRO 2019 Exam has been declared on 13th December 2019.

Question: What is the next step for the qualifying candidates?

Answer: The qualified candidates must now appear for the interview stage, dates for which will be notified later.

Question: How many total vacancies are available under RPSC PRO Recruitment 2019?

Answer: 23 is the number of total vacancies that are available under RPSC PRO Recruitment 2019.

Rajasthan RPSC PRO Exam 2019 Result Declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps How to Check was last modified:

Read More