Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Exam Date 2019 Announced at rscb.org.in, Exam on 16th December

A career in banking is regarded as one of the most promising options for any individual. This is the reason that numerous candidates participate in various recruitment drives organised for filling vacancies in different banks.

Now, there is an important update for candidates interested in a career in banking. The Rajasthan Cooperative Bank, which is one of the cooperative banks operating in the state of Rajasthan, had recently announced its recruitment campaign.

This Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2019 is being conducted to select suitable candidates for the 715 vacancies available with the Rajasthan Cooperative Bank. The available vacancies pertain to the posts of Manager, Computer Programmer, Banking Assistant, and various other positions.

When the registrations opened for the Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Exam 2019, numerous candidates applied for the advertised vacancies.

Ever since the registrations closed, candidates were eagerly waiting for the exam dates to be announced for Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2019. Finally, the Rajasthan Cooperative Bank has announced examination dates for the Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Exam 2019.

As per the notification published on the official website of Rajasthan Cooperative Bank, i.e. www.rscb.org.in, the examination will be conducted between 16th December 2019 and 19th December 2019.

The examination will be conducted in online mode and will be organised by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IPBS). Candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2019 and are looking forward to appearing for the online exam, must log-on to the official website of Rajasthan Cooperative Bank and check the examination schedule.

As the examination dates have now been announced, the admit cards will be released in the coming days. The admit cards will be available on the official website of Rajasthan Cooperative Bank only.

Candidates must check the website regularly for announcements and should download the Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Admit Card 2019 as soon as it is available for download.

No candidates will be allowed to sit for the examination without a valid admit card and ID proof. So, the candidates are advised to download the admit card and take a printout for the examination day.

Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2019: Important Information

Candidates looking forward to appearing for the Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Exam 2019 must note the below mentioned important information: –

Examination Date : 16 th December 2019 to 19 th December 2019

Details of vacancies –

Banking Assistant : 533 Posts

Stenographer : 3 Posts

Computer Programmer : 10 Posts

Manager : 102 Posts

