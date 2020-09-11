UPSEE Admit Card 2020 available for Download 

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) recently released updates on the UPSEE admit card for the annually conducted entrance test. The university has recently notified aspirants to download the released admit card from the official site @ upsee.nic.in.

The university has been providing reliable information on soon to be conducted entrance test so that the students do not miss out on any essential information. The admit card for the entrance examination is usually released a week or two before the D-day.

As per the latest updates by AKTU, the test is scheduled to be conducted on 20th September 2020 wherein a few eminent aspirants would be selected and awarded a seat in the notable university.

The admit cards are expected to be released in the second week of September on the official website of UPSEE.

The hall ticket or admit card indicates essential information regarding the test including details on test venue, timings, duration of exam, date, and time to reach the venues, etc. along with roll numbers of the registered aspirants.

Therefore, it is necessary to download the admit card as soon as it is released on the site. Once the admit card is downloaded, the aspirants are advised to take print outs of the same.

The aspirants would be required to show the admit card at the test centre. Moreover, after downloading the hall ticket, the candidates should observe the directions as mentioned on the hall ticket.

Amidst the global rise of the pandemic, the majority of institutions and universities have postponed several admission related activities like entrance tests, counselling, etc.

However, post the relaxation on lockdown rules, universities have started to provide updates on admission activities and selection process.

Therefore, the exam was delayed and now scheduled in September 2020. AKTU will be conducting the UPSEE entrance check for various levels as per the time slots.

Know how to download the Admit Card for UPSEE 2020

For downloading the admit card, the aspirant would be required to log in on the official website using their personal credentials received during the time of registration.

Post the login process; the aspirants would be required to select their respective courses. This would enable students to download the admit card flashed on their respective screens.

The admit card for UPSEE is likely to be released in coming days; therefore, aspirants are advised to keep a tab on the official website for the same.

The website portal will also be provided with a direct link for accessing individual admit cards. The aspirants are also advised to check the information mentioned on the card to avoid any error.

Personal information like candidate’s name, address, etc. must be correct. In case of any query regarding the released admit card, aspirants can drop a mail at AKTU, Lucknow. Moreover, the admit card must be downloaded as soon as it is released on the website.

Here are a few steps to download the UPSEE 2020 Admit Card. Students can download the hall ticket through their laptops, desktops, or smartphones.

Step 1 – The aspirants should visit the official website @ www.upsee.nic.in

Step 2 – Aspirants are required to click on the ‘UPSEE Admit Card’ login tab

Step 3 – Login using personal credentials received during the time of registration

Step 4 – The admit card would be displayed on the screen

Step 5– The aspirant can then take a printout of the same. A minimum of two print outs is advisable.

Admit Card Information based on Exam Scheme for UPSEE AKTU entrance test

The entrance test is conducted for several courses and programmes, and therefore, different time slots are provided for the same. The UPSEE entrance test is conducted for Bachelors and Master Degree programme.

The timing for the UPSEE test as per the course applied usually differs; therefore, aspirants are advised to go through the exam guidelines mentioned on the official website. The website also provides a link for the syllabus for the test along with marking schemes and test pattern.

The UPSEE Entrance test is conducted for the following degree and master course.

Degree Programme Master Programme B. Tech./ B.Arch./ B. Des. / B. Pharm./ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/B. Voc / equal MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA(Integrated)/ M. Tech. (Integrated)/ M. Tech/M. Arch/ MURP/ M. Pharm/ M. Des/ equal B. Tech./ B. Pharm (Lateral Entry) MCA (Lateral Entry)

Latest schedule for UPSEE 2020

Post the relaxation on lockdown rules, AKTU has released a revised schedule for the entrance test. Here is a glimpse at the latest details on the UPSEE 2020 test.

S No Updates Description 1 Organisation University Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University 2 Category State Government Examination 3 Entrance Exam Name Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 4 Scheduled Date 20 th September 2020 5 Admit Card 2 nd week of September 6 Official Website www.upsee.nic.in

