MAH CET and MBA Colleges in Pune

    With exceptional MBA learning institutions and teaching methodologies, Pune has been growing tremendously in term of quality education and learning. The city has been boosted with multiple eminent institution and universities specifically offering an MBA degree to young professionals.

    The city is home to several private and government institutions including notable learning centres like Savitribai Phule Pune University, Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIM), Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), etc. among other top MBA institutions.

    For selection into an MBA programme offered by universities in Pune, aspirants need to undertake exams like MAHCET along with other state and national-level entrance tests. MAH-CET is one of the most infamous tests undertaken by thousands of young aspirants for selection into institutions offering management programmes in the state of Maharashtra.

    Therefore, MAH CET is considered to be the gateway for grabbing a seat into top-notch MBA institutions in Pune.

    A glimpse at some of the top MBA colleges in Pune 

    Ranking lists from agencies like The Economic Times, NIRF, Business Today, etc. provide an insightful view of the experience a university can offer to students through their programmes.

    These ranking lists throw light on important aspects like university placements, offers, faculty, curriculum, learning experience, etc. among things. Here are some of the notable Pune-based MBA institutions that often find a place in ranking lists of NIRF. 

    Pune-based Institutions NIRF 2020 Ranking 
    SIBM  22
    PIBM 76-100
    BIMHRD  76-100
    IMED 63

    ROIs of Pune-based MBA colleges 

    ROI or Return on Investment is a keyway of knowing what the institution can offer to the students post the completion of the course. ROI is the return the students would get in the form of salary packages after paying the amount of fee required for a particular programme.

    The fee payment is often considered to be an investment made in the name of education; however, aspirants need to get adequate returns on the investment made.

    ROI can be calculated by considering the average placement packages and average annual fee amount. ROI Percentage= {(The Average Placement Package)/ (Average Annual Fee)} *100%

    Here is a list of a few Pune-based MBA institutions along with average fee and salary details. 

    S No MBA colleges- Pune  Average Salary Packages (INR)  Annual Fee (INR)
    		BIMM  6,50,000 4,15,000
    2 BIMHRD  6,50,000 4,15,000
    3 ISBM  7,10,000 5,15,000
    4 PIBM  5,50,000 3,85,000
    5 SITM  8,77,000 5,90,000
    6 SIIB  12,00,000 7,30,000
    7 SIBM  17,48,000 9,60,000
    8 SCMHRD 15,60,000 8,13,000

    Know all about MAH CET

    The state-level entrance examination is conducted for thousands of young MBA aspirants seeking admission in Management colleges in Maharashtra.

    The entrance test is conducted by DTE Maharashtra every year. Aspirants from different corners of the country take part in the entrance test for grabbing a seat in their desired MBA colleges and institutions.

    Before applying for the MAH CET test, the aspirant must follow certain guidelines as issued by the conducting body. The aspirant must hold a graduation degree in relevant subjects from a recognised institution with minimum passing percentage.

    For the general category, the minimum passing percentage is 50 whereas for reserved categories it is 45 per cent. Apart from this, other necessary guidelines must also be followed before filling the application form for MAH CET 2020.

    A Glimpse at MAH CET Test Pattern

    MAH CAT entrance test is conducted every year, allowing hundreds of aspirants to test their capabilities. The test pattern for MAH CET is divided into 4 sections namely,

    • Logical Reasoning
    • Abstract Reasoning
    • Quantitative Aptitude
    • Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

    Each section has a different set of questions. The LR section comprises of 75 questions, AR section has 25 questions, QA section has 50 questions, whereas the VA section has 50 questions too. Therefore, the total questions in MAH CET entrance test are 200.

    Every question is of one mark each. Thus, the total marks for the test are 200. Aspirants are allotted a time duration of 150 minutes for giving the online-based test.

     MAH CET Cut-offs 

    Pune-based MBA institutions accept varying MAH CET cut-offs. Here is a comparison drawn between the top-three MBA institutions in Pune.  

    S No MBA institutions  MAH CET Cut-offs
    		PUMBA  99.7 percentile 
    2 AISSM Society Institute of Management 91 percentile 

    3

    		 Pune Institute of Business Management  79 percentile 

    Know how to prepare for MAH CET for getting into Pune-base MBA institutions 

    Here are a few tips to prepare for MAH CET for grabbing a seat in any of the Pune-based MBA colleges

    1. Handily prepare notes. These are beneficial for last time preparation.
    2. Polishing time management skills to answer the question incorrect time frame is essential.
    3. Preparing a timetable and marking the preparation strategy could be beneficial too. Allotting time on a per-day basis is advisable.
    4. Clearing doubts as early as possible is helpful otherwise doubts often pile up till the D-day. YouTube and other social media platforms can be utilised for clearing doubts.
    5. Practising previous year papers and mock tests series regularly is advisable. This allows the aspirants to become familiar with the test pattern and question type.

