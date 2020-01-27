UPSEE 2020 Application Process starts Today on upsee.nic.in; Exam on 10th May

UPSEE 2020 Application Process

The UPSEE 2020 registration process will start today by the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh. Candidates willing to appear in this exam can register themselves on the official website of UPSEE.

The registration process will begin from today, 27th January 2020. Candidates can register for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination, UPSEE 2020 exam only on the official website and not on any third-party website.

The registration process will end on 15th March 2020. UPSEE examination is an entrance examination being held for intaking candidates for the admission to first-year B. Tech courses, B. Arch/B Des/B. Pharm/BHMCT/BFAD/ BFA.

The site to get more details on the exam and to register for the UPSEE 2020 exam is www.upsee.nic.in .

UPSEE 2020 Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates The registration process starts on January 27, 2020, from 2 pm onwards The registration process ends on March 15, 2020, till 11.59 pm The online correction process March 16 to April 3, 2020 The admit card will be releasing on April 27, 2020 Date of the Exam May 10, 2020

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have 10+2 degree or should have passed the intermediate exam from UP Board or its equivalent from the recognized Board or University.

Candidates need to be residents of Uttar Pradesh to apply for the examination.

If the applicants have not been born in U.P, they require their parents to be born in this state.

Application Fee:

Candidates must pay Rs. 1300 as the application fee if they belong to the general and OBC category and those candidates who belongs to the SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 650/- as application fees.

