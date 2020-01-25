UPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 134 Vacancies for AE, MO and Other Posts on upsconline.nic.in
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), New Delhi has summoned online applications for enrollment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Medical Officer/ Research Officer, Anthropologist, Assistant Library and Information Officer, Scientist ‘B’, Senior Divisional Medical Officer and Specialist Grade III. Qualified and concerned applicants can register for UPSC Recruitment 2020 from 25 January till 13 February 2020.
Vacancy Details:
|Medical /Research Officer
|· (Ayurveda): 7 Posts
· (Unani): 7 Posts
|· Ayurveda: degree in Ayurveda
· Unani: Degree in Unani Medicine
|Anthropologist
|1 Post
|· Master’s degree in Anthropology+ Three years research experience in Anthropology
|Assistant Library and Information Officer (Tamil)
|1 Post
|· Bachelor’s Degree in the Tamil Language
|Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance)
|Armament (Ammunition):11 Posts
Armament (Electronics): 39 Posts
· Armament (Weapons): – 14 Posts
·
· Armament (Civil): 2 Posts
|· Armament Ammunition: Msc.(Phy/Chem) OR BE/Btech in relevant field
· Armament Electronics: MSc in Physics or Electronics. OR BE/Btech in relevant field
· Armament Weapons: BE/Btech in relevant field
· Armament Civil: BE/Btech in relevant field
|Scientist ‘B’
|(Documents): 6 Posts,
(Chemistry): 2 Posts,
|Documents: MSc in Chem /AIC by examination / Phy / Forensic Science with Chem. or Phy as one of the subjects.
Chemistry: MSc in Chem
|Senior Divisional Medical Officer
|(Neuro-Surgery): 4 Posts
· (Plastic Surgery): 2 Posts
· (Urology): 4 Posts
·
|A recognized medical qualification includes in the First or the Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule.
|Specialist Grade III
|(Gastroenterology): 1 Post
(Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery): 3 Posts
|MBBS + Post-Graduate Degree