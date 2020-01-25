HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • UPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 134 Vacancies for AE, MO and Other Posts on upsconline.nic.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    UPSC Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply Online for 134 Vacancies for AE, MO and Other Posts on upsconline.nic.in.

    UPSC Recruitment 2020
    UPSC Recruitment 2020

    Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), New Delhi has summoned online applications for enrollment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Medical Officer/ Research Officer, Anthropologist, Assistant Library and Information Officer, Scientist ‘B’, Senior Divisional Medical Officer and Specialist Grade III. Qualified and concerned applicants can register for UPSC Recruitment 2020 from 25 January till 13 February 2020.

    Vacancy Details:

    Medical /Research Officer ·         (Ayurveda): 7 Posts

     

    ·         (Unani): 7 Posts

     

    		 ·         Ayurveda: degree in Ayurveda

    ·         Unani: Degree in Unani Medicine
    Anthropologist 1 Post

     

    		 ·         Master’s degree in Anthropology+ Three years research experience in Anthropology
    Assistant Library and Information Officer (Tamil) 1 Post

     

    		 ·         Bachelor’s Degree in the Tamil Language
    Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Ammunition):11 Posts

    Armament (Electronics): 39 Posts

    ·         Armament (Weapons): – 14 Posts

    ·

    ·         Armament (Civil): 2 Posts

    		 ·         Armament Ammunition: Msc.(Phy/Chem) OR BE/Btech in relevant field

    ·         Armament Electronics: MSc in Physics or Electronics. OR BE/Btech in relevant field

    ·         Armament Weapons: BE/Btech in relevant field

    ·         Armament  Civil: BE/Btech in relevant field
    Scientist ‘B’ (Documents): 6 Posts,

    (Chemistry): 2 Posts,

    		 Documents: MSc in Chem /AIC by examination / Phy / Forensic Science with Chem. or Phy as one of the subjects.

    Chemistry: MSc in Chem
    Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neuro-Surgery): 4 Posts

    ·         (Plastic Surgery): 2 Posts

    ·         (Urology): 4 Posts

    ·

    		 A recognized medical qualification includes in the First or the Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule.
    Specialist Grade III (Gastroenterology): 1 Post

    (Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery): 3 Posts

    		 MBBS + Post-Graduate Degree

    Read Next