UPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 134 Vacancies for AE, MO and Other Posts on upsconline.nic.in

Medical /Research Officer · (Ayurveda): 7 Posts · (Unani): 7 Posts · Ayurveda: degree in Ayurveda · Unani: Degree in Unani Medicine

Anthropologist 1 Post · Master’s degree in Anthropology+ Three years research experience in Anthropology

Assistant Library and Information Officer (Tamil) 1 Post · Bachelor’s Degree in the Tamil Language

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Ammunition):11 Posts Armament (Electronics): 39 Posts · Armament (Weapons): – 14 Posts · · Armament (Civil): 2 Posts · Armament Ammunition: Msc.(Phy/Chem) OR BE/Btech in relevant field · Armament Electronics: MSc in Physics or Electronics. OR BE/Btech in relevant field · Armament Weapons: BE/Btech in relevant field · Armament Civil: BE/Btech in relevant field

Scientist ‘B’ (Documents): 6 Posts, (Chemistry): 2 Posts, Documents: MSc in Chem /AIC by examination / Phy / Forensic Science with Chem. or Phy as one of the subjects. Chemistry: MSc in Chem

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neuro-Surgery): 4 Posts · (Plastic Surgery): 2 Posts · (Urology): 4 Posts · A recognized medical qualification includes in the First or the Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule.