UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 421 vacant posts of Enforcement Officer on upsconline.nic.in

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020

UPSC has welcomed application for the post of ​​Enforcement Officer Accounts Officer. The last day to apply for 421 vacancies of Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer in EPFO ​​ (UPSC) is 31 January 2020 till 6 pm. Qualified and interested individuals can enroll for the recruitment process in online mode through the official website of UPSC.

Vacancy Details:

Category Number of openings UR 168 SC 62 ST 33 OBC 116

Job Highlights:

Eligibility Any Graduates Upper age limit 30 years. Age relaxation will be provided as per the norms mentioned in the notification. Pay Scale Level 8 according to 7th CPC – Drink Matrix, General Central Service Group B Non-Ministerial Preference Bachelor’s Degree in Law, Five Year Integrated Degree in Law, MBA, PG Diploma in Management, Company Secretary, CA, Cost, and Management Priority will be given to candidates having an Accountant degree. Along with these degrees, people with 2 years of work experience will also get preference. Selection Process 1. Pen paper- based written test. 2. Personal Interview round for candidates shortlisted in the written test. 3. Final merit list based on both written test and interview. weightage ratio of test and interview- 75:25weightage ratio of test and interview- 75:25 Job Location Anywhere in India last date for online application 31 January 2020 (6 pm). last date to take a print out of your application form February 1, 2020 (11.59 pm)

Steps to apply for the process:

Log on to the website upsconline.nic.in .

Find the link of Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for the posts of Enforcement Officer (EO) / Accounts Officer (AO).

Click on Part-1 Registration.

Click on the link next to the post you want to apply for.

Enter all the details and click on the Save and Continue button.

Your registration number and password will be generated.

Next, log in to your account fill the online application form

Upload the scanned copy of passport size photograph and signature and other documents.

Check all the details entered carefully and submit the form

Do not forget to take a printout of the form.

Also read, UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer Account Officer 421 Post for Simple Graduate Apply Now" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/T6_FsoW1Eeo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More