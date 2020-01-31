HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 Articles
    • UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 421 vacant posts of Enforcement Officer on upsconline.nic.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 421 vacant posts of Enforcement Officer on upsconline.nic.in.

    UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020
    UPSC has welcomed application for the post of ​​Enforcement Officer Accounts Officer. The last day to apply for 421 vacancies of Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer in EPFO ​​ (UPSC) is 31 January 2020 till 6 pm. Qualified and interested individuals can enroll for the recruitment process in online mode through the official website of UPSC.

    Vacancy Details:

    Category Number of openings
    UR 168
    SC 62
    ST 33
    OBC 116

    Job Highlights:

    Eligibility Any Graduates
    Upper age limit  30 years.

    Age relaxation will be provided as per the norms mentioned in the notification.
    Pay Scale Level 8 according to 7th CPC – Drink Matrix, General Central Service Group B Non-Ministerial
    Preference Bachelor’s Degree in Law, Five Year Integrated Degree in Law, MBA, PG Diploma in Management, Company Secretary, CA, Cost, and Management Priority will be given to candidates having an Accountant degree. Along with these degrees, people with 2 years of work experience will also get preference.
    Selection Process 1. Pen paper- based written test.

    2. Personal Interview round for candidates shortlisted in the written test.

    3. Final merit list based on both written test and interview.

    weightage ratio of test and interview- 75:25weightage ratio of test and interview- 75:25
    Job Location Anywhere in India
    last date for online application 31 January 2020 (6 pm).
    last date to take a print out of your application form February 1, 2020 (11.59 pm)

    Steps to apply for the process:

    • Log on to the website upsconline.nic.in .
    • Find the link of Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for the posts of Enforcement Officer (EO) / Accounts Officer (AO).
    • Click on Part-1 Registration.
    • Click on the link next to the post you want to apply for.
    • Enter all the details and click on the Save and Continue button.
    • Your registration number and password will be generated.
    • Next, log in to your account fill the online application form
    • Upload the scanned copy of passport size photograph and signature and other documents.
    • Check all the details entered carefully and submit the form
    • Do not forget to take a printout of the form.

