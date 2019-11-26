UPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply online for 48 Vacancies on upsc.gov.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Vacancies Details and Selection Process

The notification has been passed by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for inviting applications for various posts in the government. There is a total of 48 vacancies. The recruitment shall involve the following post-

Senior Design Officer,

Senior Technical Officer,

Principal Design Officer and other posts.

The online application has already commenced, and the candidates can apply-

Last date to apply December 12, 2019 Last date to print the online applications is December 13, 2019.

Vacancies

The vacancies include total 48 post i.e.

Post wise vacancy details

Assistant Registrar: 11

Senior Examiner: 10

Assistant Director (Banking): 3

Assistant Director (Capital Market): 1

Principal Design Officer (Construction): 4

Senior Design Officer Grade -I (Construction): 4

Senior Technical Officer (Design): 2

Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Electrical): 6

Director (Safety): 7

Application fee

The application fees for the same include for general and OBC category candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 25. SC/ ST/ PH/ And women candidates do not have to pay the application fee.

Selection procedure

The selection of the candidates will be made in accordance with an Interview, which shall be on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted. So the candidate needs to make sure all the important information is true and relevant.

Documents Needed to apply-

The candidate shall have a 10th Standard mark sheet or equivalent certificate indicating the date of birth. The Degree certificate or diploma with the mark sheets about all the academic years as proof of educational qualification can be claimed. Also, a certificate in the proforma from the Head of Organization for the entire experience claimed. In case of caste certificate by candidate soliciting reservation as SC/ ST/ OBC or Physically Handicapped certificate in designated proforma issued by the competent authority.

How to apply

The candidates will have to apply by visiting the official website- upsconline.nic.in by December 12, 2019, as mentioned before.

The date for the interview for the shortlisted candidates will be at UPSC will be notified individually.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply online for 48 Vacancies on upsc.gov.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Vacancies Details and Selection Process was last modified:

Read More