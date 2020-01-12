UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 421 Enforcement or Accounts Officer Posts on upsconline.nic.in

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)- New Delhi has welcomed online applications for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer under Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labor and Employment. UPSC has informed the opening for around 421 seats to be filled.

Qualified and interested applicants can apply for the recruitment in online mode against the notification through Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) by 31 January 2020.

Important Dates:

Last Date for Online Submission of application through ORA Website – 31 January 2020

Last date for printing online application – 01 February 2020

Exam date – 04 October 2020

Vacancy Details:

Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer – 421 posts

Pay Scale:

As per level-8 (Pay Matrix) 7th CPC. General Central Service Group ‘B’, Non-Ministerial

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Applicants must possess a Graduate degree in any subject. (In case the candidate is well qualified, competent Authority (Union Public Service Commission), at their discretion, may provide relaxation)

Age Limit:

Maximum 30 Years. Relaxation will get provided to reserved category applicants according to government standards.

Exam Pattern:

The duration allotted for taking the test is two hours.

Each question carries the same marks.

The test format will be MCQ type.

The media of the exam will be Hindi as well as English.

Negative marking will be done for every incorrect response. The 1/3 of the marks will be deducted from the score for every wrong response.

Syllabus:

General English: to understand the candidate’s proficiency in the English language.

Indian History of Freedom fight.

Current affairs and Developmental news.

Indian Polity & Economy.

Accounting Principles.

Labor Laws and Industrial Relations

Science and Computer Applications.

Mental Ability and Quantitative Aptitude.

Social Security (India).

How to Apply for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020?

The eligible aspirants must apply in online mode only through the official gateway on or before31 January 2020. The link for the same is www.upsconline.nic.in .

Application Fee:

For General/ OBC, the registration charge is Rs. 25

SC/ST/PH/Women applicants ate exempted from paying registration fees.

