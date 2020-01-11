Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank (TMB) Recruitment 2020: Apply for General Manager, DGM and AGM Posts on tmb.in

Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank (TMB) Recruitment 2020

The Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank has just released an official notification stating that they are recruiting for the post of General Manager, Deputy General manager and assistant general manager.

The candidates interested and eligible to apply for the post can register for the recruitment from January 10, 2020. The candidates must have to finish the registration process before January 24, 2020. The application forms which are sent after 24th of January will not be considered.

Important Dates:

The important dates which should be made note of by the candidates are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date of the registration process January 10, 2020. Last date of the registration process January 24, 2020.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.tmb.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible to apply for the post of General Manager, Deputy General manager and assistant general manager the candidates has to fulfill certain criteria:

The candidates who wants to apply for the post of General Manager should be an engineering or Master of computer application candidate to be eligible. The candidates who are below the age of 45 years old are considered eligible.

To apply for the post of Deputy General Manager the candidates should have worked as a assistant general manager or the deputy manager in any commercial bank for a minimum of 2 years. The candidate should be above the age of 45 to be considered eligible.

To apply for the Assistant Manager post, minimum 2 years of work experience in any commercial bank as Assistant manager is required.

The candidates who are eligible can download the application form from the official website of the Tamil Nadu Mercantile bank and send it through post to

The general Manager, Human resource department, Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank Limited, Head Office, 57, VE Road, Thoothukudi -628002.

<noscript><iframe title="Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank Recruitment 2019-20 |Salary Upto 125000| Bank Jobs in Tamilnadu | TMB Jobs" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8bG9aXUbibU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More