TNDTE Diploma Results 2019 Announced for October Exam at tndte.gov.in, Steps How to Download

There is an extremely urgent bit of information for all the candidates who had appeared for the diploma examination conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu in the month of October 2019 and November 2019.

As per the latest notification published on the official website of Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, the results for the TNDTE Diploma Exam 2019 have now been released. All the candidates who had appeared for the said examination should log-on to the official website of TNDTE Diploma Exam 2019 @ http://www.tndte.gov.in/ and check their results as soon as possible as they have already been released on 10th January 2020.

As numerous candidates had appeared for the exam and are now checking their results, the response time for the website can be a bit slow. So, the candidates will need to be a bit patient. It might take a few minutes, but eventually, they will be able to check their results.

As per the official notification, the results for the TNDTE Diploma Exam 2019 that have been declared pertain to the candidates from the 1st semester, 3rd Semester and 5th semester.

Now that the results have been announced for the TNDTE Diploma Exam 2019, if any candidates are unsatisfied with their result, they can apply for revaluation through the official website only.

In order to check their results for the TNDTE Diploma Exam 2019, candidates should keep their registration number handy. It must be noted that usually, the registration number comprises of 8 digits. If it is lesser than 8 digits, “0” (Zero) should be added as a prefix.

Steps to check TNDTE Diploma Exam Result 2019

Log-on to the official website for TNDTE Diploma Exam 2019 @ www.tndte.gov.in.

Now, when the home page loads, candidates must click on the link “Diploma Result.”

Now, when a new page opens on your screen, you will be prompted to enter your 8-digit registration number.

You will be able to check your TNDTE Diploma Exam Result 2019 on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for further reference.

FAQs:-

Question: The TNDTE Diploma Exam Result 2019 has been declared for which semesters?

Answer: The result has been declared for the 1st, 3rd, and 5th semester.

Question: When was the TNDTE Diploma Exam 2019 conducted?

Answer: The examination commenced in the month of October 2019 and continued until the end of November 2019.

Question: Which is the official website to check the TNDTE Diploma Exam Result 2019?

Answer: The official website for checking the results is www.tndte.gov.in.

Question: When have the TNDTE Diploma Exam Result 2019 been announced?

Answer: The results have been announced on 10th January 2020.

