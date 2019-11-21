UPSC Medical Officer result 2019 Published on upsc.gov.in, Check for more details here

UPSC Medical Officer result 2019

The Union Public Service Commission has conducted examination for the recruitment for the post of medical officer. The examination was conducted on the 20th of October 2019. The candidates who fulfilled the eligibility criteria were called in to appear for the examination. An official notification from the union Public Service Commission has just been released that the result for the computer-based examination has been released online in the official website of the Union Public Service Commission on November 20, 2019. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result from the official website.

Steps to Follow to Download Result:

The candidates should follow the below mentioned steps in order to view the result of the computer-based examination:

The candidates have to visit the official website of the union public service commission, upsc.gov.in.

On the home page the candidates will find a link that says, “Written exam results for the post of medical officer “.

Clicking on that link will take the candidates to a new page.

In the new page the candidates have to type in the login credentials which was provided during the time of registration.

In the new page the results will be available in the form of PDF.

The candidates have to take a printed copy of the result because it’s the proof to move to the next round of selection.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be recruited for the post of medical officer based on 2 different process of selection. The 1st process is the Written examination and the 2nd process is the Interview. A merit score will be fixed by the Union Public Service Commission and the candidates who score more than that will be called for interview.

