APPSC Group II Answer Key 2019 Published on psc.ap.gov.in, Last date to raise objection is 26th Nov

APPSC Group II Answer Key 2019

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has conducted the Group 2 examination on the 29th and 30th of August 2019. A notification has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission that the Answer key for the Group II examination has been released in its official website on November 20, 2019. The candidates who have appeared for the group II examination can check from the official website.

Important Dates:

The important dates to be made note of are as follows:

Events Dates Release of Answer Key November 20, 2019. Last day for objection November 26, 2019.

Objections:

The candidates who finds any fault with the answer key can raise their objections. The last date to raise objections is on November 26, 2019. The objections raised will be considered by the experts on the particular subjects and the revised answer key will be published by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission in their official website.

Steps to Follow:

To raise objection the candidate has to

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, psc.ap.gov.in.

The candidates will find the link, “Key and objection” on the home page.

For each paper separate objection has to be placed.

The objections which are sent should have the hall ticket of the candidate attached with it.

Steps to Follow to Download Answer Key:

To download the answer key the following steps, have to be followed by the candidates

The candidates have to Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission.

In the home page the candidates will find the link, “answer key for Group II services 2019”.

The answer key will be displayed and the candidates can take a print out if necessary.

