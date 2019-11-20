UPSC CDS I 2019: Apply by Today on upsc.gov.in, Steps to apply here

UPSC CDS I 2019

The Combined Defense Services Examination organized by the Union Public Service Commission is conducted twice a year. This year the commission released notification to fill up 418 posts. The application process started on October 30, 2019, till November 19, 2019. Aspirants who have still not applied and wish to appear for the exam, this is the last chance for them to apply this year. The online registration window will remain active until 6:00 pm. For further details and updates, candidates can check the UPSC website. The written test will be held on February 2, 2020.

Exam Dates:

Event Date Release of Notification October 30, 2019 Registration started on October 30, 2019 Last date of application November 19, 2019 till 6:00 pm Application withdrawal date November 26 – December 3, 2019 Release of Admit Card January 2020 Exam Date February 2, 2020

How to Apply:

The registration can be done in online mode only. Aspirants can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the same.

Go to the UPSC official website at upsconline.nic.in .

Look for the UPSC CDS 2019 link present on the home page.

A new page with application form will appear when you click on the above link.

Fill in all the details in the application form and proceed to exam fee payment.

Submit your application form and wait for the confirmation page to appear on the screen.

Print a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Applicants should pay Rs 200/ – as application fee either in cash at any branch of SBI or through other options (net banking, Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card) offered by State Bank of India.

The Commission will give an e-Admit card three weeks before the beginning of the exam. The admit card will be accessible on the official site of UPSC.

