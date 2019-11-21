TN MRB Lab Technician Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 1508 posts on mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Lab Technician Recruitment 2019

The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board has announced that the recruitment for the post of Lab technician is about to begin. The candidates who are interested and who are eligible can apply online and register themselves. The starting date to apply online is from November 20, 2019.

However, the candidates should finish the process of registration before the application portal closes on December 9, 2019. The candidates are also requested to finish the payment for the registration before December 9, 2019.

Important Dates:

Events Dates Starting date for the registration process November 20, 2019. Last date for the registration process December 9, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates who wants to apply for the post of lab technician should have to fulfill the eligibility criteria which is required to become a lab technician.

The candidates should have any associate degree from the field of medicine from any college or university which is recognized by the government of Tamil Nadu.

The candidates should have minimum of 2 years of working experience in any medical lab.

The candidates should not be below the age of 18 in order to be considered eligible for the lab technician post.

Steps to Follow to Register:

To finish the registration successfully the candidates has to follow the below mentioned steps:

The candidates have to visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Medical Service Recruitment Board, mrb.tn.gov.in.

The home page of the website will be displayed and the candidates will find a link that reads, “online registration”.

List of post will be displayed after clicking on the link. The candidates have to select the post of lab technician

The application form should be filled in with all the details which are asked for and submitted.

