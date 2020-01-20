UPSC Geologist Examination 2019 Result Released on upsc.gov.in; Check Details here

UPSC Geologist Examination 2019 Result

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has lately announced the result for the recruitment to the post Geologist and Geo Scientist examination for the year 2019. Those aspirants, who had appeared in the written assessment organized on 28th June, 2019 can check and download their result made available on their official website.

Important Dates:

Application start date: 20th March, 2019

Last date of application submission: 16th April 2019 till 6:00 pm

Last date of fee payment: 16th April 2019 till 6:00 pm

Issue of hall ticket: 07th June, 2019

Test Date: 28th June, 2019

Result release date: 01st October, 2019

Interview date: 16th December, 2019

Final result: 17th January, 2020

Application Fee:

For General / OBC category: 200/-

For SC / ST / PH and female category: Nil

The site to get more details on the recruitment exam is and to download the result is https://www.upsc.gov.in/ .

Post wise details:

Geologist Group A (50 posts): Candidate must have either cleared or studying post graduate degree in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Marine Geology or Earth Science or Equivalent.

Geophysicist Group A (14 posts): Candidate must have either cleared or studying post graduate degree in Physics / Applied Physics / Geophysics / Marine Geophysics or equivalent.

Chemist Group A (15 posts): Candidate must have either cleared or studying post graduate degree in Science M. Sc Chemistry / Applied Chemistry / Analytical Chemistry.

Junior Hydro geologists (27 posts): Candidate must have either cleared or studying post graduate degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Marine Geology or equivalent.

Age limit:

Candidate must be within an age group of 21-32 years old for the post of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and 21-35 years old for the post of Junior Hydro geologists.

How to download the result?

Log on to the UPSC official website and find ‘What’s New’.

Next, click on the highlighted link for result.

A pdf file will be downloaded

Look for the post you applied for in the pdf.

Search for your roll number within the pdf.

The final result will be declared after the Personal Interview round.

